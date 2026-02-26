Devils Look to Bounce Back in Pittsburgh | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

After a loss on Wednesday to Buffalo, the Devils remain 11 points behind Boston and the Islanders for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

New Jersey has now lost four games in a row after having won six out of nine games prior to that.

They are 12 points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins who sit in second place in the Metro Division.

The Pens were red hot going into the break, having picked up points in 11 of 12 games (8-1-3) but now head into this next stretch of four to six weeks without their captain and best player, Sidney Crosby, who got injured in the Olympics.

Crosby leads the team with 27 goals and 59 points with Evgeni Malkin second in points at 44. Anthony Mantha is second on the team in goals with 20.