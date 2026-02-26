Game Day: Devils at Penguins

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Devils Look to Bounce Back in Pittsburgh | PREVIEW

WATCH & LISTEN

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (28-28-2) at PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (29-15-12)

The Devils look to bounce back from a tight 2-1 setback on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres as they visit a Pittsburgh Penguins team that will be looking to shake off the post-Olympics rust.

Read below for your game preview presented by E3 HR and check back for the pre-game story.

KEEFE'S MEDIA AVAIL RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS
 

THE SCOOP

After a loss on Wednesday to Buffalo, the Devils remain 11 points behind Boston and the Islanders for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. 

New Jersey has now lost four games in a row after having won six out of nine games prior to that. 

They are 12 points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins who sit in second place in the Metro Division. 

The Pens were red hot going into the break, having picked up points in 11 of 12 games (8-1-3) but now head into this next stretch of four to six weeks without their captain and best player, Sidney Crosby, who got injured in the Olympics. 

Crosby leads the team with 27 goals and 59 points with Evgeni Malkin second in points at 44. Anthony Mantha is second on the team in goals with 20.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Timo Meier scored the Devils' lone goal on Wednesday, coming off a seven-point performance at the Olympics. Jack Hughes also had seven points in the Olympics and assisted on the Meier goal.

Penguins: The only Penguins besides Crosby who were at the Olympics were Rickard Rackell and Erik Karlsson for Sweden and goaltender Arturs Silovs for Latvia. Rackell had one assist in five games while Karlsson had four helpers. 

INJURIES

Devils:
L. Hughes (shoulder)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)

Penguins:
Crosby (knee)
St. Ivany (hand)
Hallander (blood clot)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

 
DEVILS
PENGUINS
GOALS
Hischier, 19
Crosby, 27
ASSISTS
Bratt, 29
Crosby, 32
POINTS
Hischier & Bratt, 42
Crosby, 59

GAME NOTES

