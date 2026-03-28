Five-Game Trip Concludes in Raleigh | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are at the tail end of their five-game road trip, and it's a monster of a game. New Jersey is 1-8-0 in their last nine matchups against the Carolina Hurricanes. The last time the Devils beat the Hurricanes was Jan. 10, 2023, but that game was in New Jersey. The Devils have not won in Raleigh since Nov. 2, 2019.

But the Devils are coming off some strong performances, notably against the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators this week, and have lost just one of their previous four games and won five of their last six.

The Hurricanes occupy the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with 96 points and are dominant at home with a 25-9-2 record. They are led by Sebastian Aho’s 72 points and Seth Jarvis’s 29 goals,

The Canes are coming off of three straight days without a game, after a loss in Montreal against the Canadiens. In net, it’s rookie Brandon Bussi who has been dominant with a 26-61 record.