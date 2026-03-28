Five-Game Trip Concludes in Raleigh | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (37-32-2) at CAROLINA HURRICANES (45-20-6)
New Jersey continues its five-game road trip with a stop in Washington, DC to face the Capitals. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Skyview Golf Club and check back for the pre-game story.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: David v. Goliath
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Sheldon Keefe Interview: Check back around 3 p.m. ET
SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY
NEWARK, NJ - Check back around 3:30 p.m. ET
THE SCOOP
The Devils are at the tail end of their five-game road trip, and it's a monster of a game. New Jersey is 1-8-0 in their last nine matchups against the Carolina Hurricanes. The last time the Devils beat the Hurricanes was Jan. 10, 2023, but that game was in New Jersey. The Devils have not won in Raleigh since Nov. 2, 2019.
But the Devils are coming off some strong performances, notably against the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators this week, and have lost just one of their previous four games and won five of their last six.
The Hurricanes occupy the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with 96 points and are dominant at home with a 25-9-2 record. They are led by Sebastian Aho’s 72 points and Seth Jarvis’s 29 goals,
The Canes are coming off of three straight days without a game, after a loss in Montreal against the Canadiens. In net, it’s rookie Brandon Bussi who has been dominant with a 26-61 record.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes has a whopping 11 points in his last five games, including two three-point nights and two two-point nights.
Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis has seven points in his last five games, with 1 goal and six assists.
INJURIES
Devils:
Gritsyuk (undisclosed)
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Hurricanes:
Kochetkov (lower body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 9 at Carolina, L 6-3
- Jan 4, vs Carolina, L 3-1
- Jan. 17, vs Carolina, L 4-1
- Mar. 28 at Carolina
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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HURRICANES
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GOALS
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Hischier, 26
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Jarvis, 29
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ASSISTS
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Bratt, 41
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Aho, 47
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POINTS
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Bratt, 60
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Aho, 72
GAME NOTES
- Dawson Mercer will play his 400th NHL game. He has not missed a game since his NHL debut.
- The Devils and Capitals meet for the fourth time this season.
- New Jersey's last win in Carolina came in 2019.
- The Hurricanes are 8-1-0 in their last nine games against the Devils.