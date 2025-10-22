Devils Quick Turnaround to Face Wild | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (4-1-0) vs MINNESOTA WILD (3-3-1)
New Jersey are home to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
THE SCOOP
After starting their season with a loss in Carolina, the Devils have gone on a tear through their schedule. Against a plethora of tough opponents, New Jersey has put together a stretch of five straight wins for the first time since January 2023. Led by superstar Jack Hughes, who has six goals in his last three games, the Devils have defeated the Leafs, Oilers, Panthers, Blue Jackets and Lightning over their five game win streak.
The Minnesota Wild are coming off a 3-1 win against the Rangers and will close out a five game road trip when they visit New Jersey on Wednesday. The Wild are 1-2-1 on their trip, so far. The Wild come into New Jersey with the leagues top power play, with a 34.5 percent success rate, which will go up against New Jersey’s third-ranked penalty kill. While the Wild’s power play is top notch, they do struggle on the penalty kill, clocking in at 26th of 32 teams, with just a 72.2 percent success rate.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: He's on a heater! Jack Hughes has six goals in his past three games, including a hat trick performance on Tuesday night in Toronto.
Wild:
There should be little surprise that it’s Kirill Kaprizov who leads the Wild. He has 10 points in seven games, with five goals and five assists, his five goals lead the team.
INJURIES
Devils:
Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
Noesen (groin), day-to-day
Casey (lower body), undisclosed
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Lammikko (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week
Markstrom (lower body), week-to-week
Wild:
Bogosian (lower body), IR
Rossi (undisclosed) day-to-day
Sturm (back), IR
Zuccarello (lower body), IR
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 22 vs. New Jersey
- Jan. 12 at Minnesota
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
WILD
Goals
J. Hughes, 6
Kaprizov, 5
Assists
Bratt, 7
Boldy, 9
Points
Bratt, 10
Kaprizov, Boldy, 10
GAME NOTES
- The Devils posted their first five-game winning streak since winning five straight from Jan. 7 - 16, 2023.
- Jack Hughes registered two goals against Toronto for his 27th multi-goal game to pass Claude Lemieux and Stefan Richer for 5th most multi-goal games in franchise history.
- Jesper Bratt has at least a point in every game this season for New Jersey, his streak stretching to six games. Bratt has three goals and five assists.
- Hughes recorded his 37th career three-point game against Edmonton, passing Matthew Tkachuk for 5th most among U.S.-born players by the age of 25. He trails only Jeremy Roenick (54), Jimmy Carson (49), Pat LaFontaine (45) and Mike Modano (43).