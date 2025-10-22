Devils Quick Turnaround to Face Wild | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

After starting their season with a loss in Carolina, the Devils have gone on a tear through their schedule. Against a plethora of tough opponents, New Jersey has put together a stretch of five straight wins for the first time since January 2023. Led by superstar Jack Hughes, who has six goals in his last three games, the Devils have defeated the Leafs, Oilers, Panthers, Blue Jackets and Lightning over their five game win streak.

The Minnesota Wild are coming off a 3-1 win against the Rangers and will close out a five game road trip when they visit New Jersey on Wednesday. The Wild are 1-2-1 on their trip, so far. The Wild come into New Jersey with the leagues top power play, with a 34.5 percent success rate, which will go up against New Jersey’s third-ranked penalty kill. While the Wild’s power play is top notch, they do struggle on the penalty kill, clocking in at 26th of 32 teams, with just a 72.2 percent success rate.