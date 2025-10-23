Streaks and Grits | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Arseny Gritsyuk waited seven games, but he finally got to celebrate his first NHL goal. It came just four seconds into a power play in the third period to ice the game. After Timo Meier, not a natural center, won the offensive zone faceoff, the puck rolled to Gritsyuk between the circles. Gritsyuk was falling down while snapping the puck to the net and in. The bench and all the players on the ice erupted in joy for the youngster.

"I'm very excited that it finally happened," Gritsyuk said through translator Sergei Brylin. "I took long than I thought but it finally happened and I think many more ahead."

• The Devils PK has been a major factor in their six-game winning streak. For one thing, the unit hasn’t surrendered a power-play goal in the past six games – all wins. They’ve killed 21 straight and are 24 for 25 on the season overall. Their best effort came in the final four minutes of the third period when they were forced to kill off a two-minute minor to Luke Hughes. They've come up big in back-to-back games late in the third period to hold on for a win.

• Paul Cotter picked up his first goal of the season to open the game’s scoring. He was behind the net when Connor Brown started to carry into his area. Cotter smartly rotated in his offensive zone cycle and shifted himself into the slot. Brown tried to cut to the net and the puck rolled off his stick and right to Cotter, who buried it five-hole.

"About time," Cotter said of his goal.

• Brenden Dillon scored his second goal in as many games after notching a second-period tally for New Jersey. He threw a puck at the net from the blue line. It ricocheted off a Wild player and became an off-speed shot at goalie Filip Gustavsson, who couldn’t handle it as it floated over his shoulder.

Dillon last had consecutive goals in consecutive games with Winnipeg on Nov. 9-11, 2023.

• Goalie Nico Daws made his season debut. He had a great showing with a split blocker save on Ryan Hartman being his best save of the night to help the Devils kill a power play. He stopped 29 of 30 shots.

Daws: "I have lots of confidence right now. It's only my second game of the season, one in Utica and one here. Usually that confidence comes from playing but I was able to muster it up. It felt good."

• The Devils used the Hischier line against the Wild top line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy. With Gritsyuk playing with Hischier and Timo Meier due to the Glass injury (see below), it was a big defensive responsibility for the rookie Russian. He handled himself admirably, keeping that Minnesota unit in check throughout the game. It also was a big show of trust by the coaching staff to put Gritsyuk in that position. He got it done at both ends of the ice tonight.

Gritsyuk: "When I saw the lineup and knew I was playing with Nico and Timo, I knew I was going to play against (Minnesota's) top lines. I needed to bring my best game without the puck, defensive responsibilities. The message from the coaches was I didn't need to change anything. I needed to play the same way and the chances will be there." Keefe: "Gritsyuk did a tremendous job and it comes off the two previous games. His line with (Cody) Glass and (Connor) Brown went head-to-head against Draisaitl. I thought Grits did a really nice job. Yesterday in Toronto it ends up being the Nylander group a lot. To me, he's handled it very well. ... He comes over here billed as a big scorer and shooter, then he shows us his passing side. But this is just a complete hockey player. He's sound defensively."

• Center Cody Glass was a late scratch with an upper-body injury. With Glass out of the lineup. The Devils shifted Dawson Mercer from wing and into center. They then elevated Arseny Gritsyuk into Mercer’s spot alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier.

Keefe: "He got injured part way through the game last night. He missed some time and was limited the rest of the game, but played through it. He was going to be questionable, but wasn't able to go. ... He woke up not feeling any better today. We're not expecting it to be anything too long term."

• Stefan Noesen (groin) made his season debut for the Devils. He saw 8:14 minutes of action.