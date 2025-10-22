Game Day: Devils vs Wild

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Wild

The Devils host the Minnesota Wild tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Mercer-Brown
Noesen-Glendening-Halonen

Hughes-Pesce
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Nemec

Daws
Allen

WILD LINEUP

Kaprizov - Eriksson Ek-Boldy
Johansson - Rossi-Tarasenko
Foligno -Hartman -Hinostroza
Trenin-Yurov - Pitlick

Brodin -Faber
Buium-Spurgeon
Middleton -Jiricek

Gustavsson

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Wild coach Hynes knows you've always got to game plan for a player like Jesper Bratt.

