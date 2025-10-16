Devils Host Back-to-Back Champs in Home Opener | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (2-1-0) vs. FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-2-0)
New Jersey hosts the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the club's home opener at Prudential Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils opened the season by going 2-1-0 on a three-game road swing through Carolina (L), Tampa Bay (W) and Columbus (W). They host the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers Thursday followed by facing the back-to-back Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers Saturday afternoon.
The injury bug has ravaged the Devils in the early going. Starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom was added to the list with a lower-body injury that will have him out for a "couple of weeks." The club is also without Evgenii Dadonov, Johnathan Kovacevic, Stefan Noesen, Seamus Casey, Luho Lammikko and Zack MacEwen.
Florida began the season with a three-game homestand, which included another championship banner raising. The Panthers swept those home contests to open the season 3-0-0. Now, Florida hits the road for a five-game road swing with the Devils being the third stop. The Panthers dropped the opening two road games, including in Detroit last night. They'll face the Devils on the second half of back-to-back nights.
The Panthers have their own fair share of injuries. The club is without arguably its best two players in Matthew Tkachuk and captain Aleksander Barkov.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Timo Meier has two goals and three points in the past two games, including a power-play tally.
Panthers: Brad Marchand, who decided to run it back with the Panthers and re-sign after winning the Stanley Cup last year, has five points (3g-2a) in the team's opening five games.
INJURIES
Devils:
Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
Noesen (groin), day-to-day
Casey (lower body), undisclosed
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Lammikko (undisclosed)
MacEwen (undisclosed), week-to-week
Markstrom (lower-body), week-to-week
Panthers:
Tkachuk (groin), month-to-month
Barkov (knee), month-to-month
Nosek (knee)
Kulikov (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 16 vs. Florida
- Nov. 20 at Florida
- March 3 vs. Florida
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
PANTHERS
Goals
4 Tied at 2
Marchand: 3
Assists
L.Hughes: 4
Lundell: 3
Points
L.Hughes, Bratt: 4
Marchand, Lundell: 5
GAME NOTES
- Jesper Bratt (3g-2a) and Nico Hischier (1g-4a) led the Devils with five points against Florida last year.
- Luke Hughes has 97 career points (17g-80a). He has played 158 career games. The fastest Devils defenseman to reach 100 points was Brian Rafalski (176). Hughes in on pace to break that mark.
- Dawson Mercer has played in 331 consecutive games to start his career. He is 5th in the NHL among active skaters.
- Rookie Arseny Gritsyuk recorded his first career NHL point (assist) Saturday in Tampa Bay. He's still looking for his first goal.