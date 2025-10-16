Devils Host Back-to-Back Champs in Home Opener | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils opened the season by going 2-1-0 on a three-game road swing through Carolina (L), Tampa Bay (W) and Columbus (W). They host the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers Thursday followed by facing the back-to-back Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers Saturday afternoon.

The injury bug has ravaged the Devils in the early going. Starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom was added to the list with a lower-body injury that will have him out for a "couple of weeks." The club is also without Evgenii Dadonov, Johnathan Kovacevic, Stefan Noesen, Seamus Casey, Luho Lammikko and Zack MacEwen.

Florida began the season with a three-game homestand, which included another championship banner raising. The Panthers swept those home contests to open the season 3-0-0. Now, Florida hits the road for a five-game road swing with the Devils being the third stop. The Panthers dropped the opening two road games, including in Detroit last night. They'll face the Devils on the second half of back-to-back nights.

The Panthers have their own fair share of injuries. The club is without arguably its best two players in Matthew Tkachuk and captain Aleksander Barkov.