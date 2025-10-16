Game Day: Devils vs Panthers

Thursday, October 16, 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Panthers

The Devils face the Panthers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Halonen

Hughes-Pesce
Sigenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Nemec

Allen
Daws

PANTHERS LINEUP

Rodrigues-Bennett-Marchand
Verhaeghe-Lundell-Reinhart
Boqvist-Luostarinen-Samoskevich
Greer-Kunin-Gadjovich

Forsling-Ekblad
Mikkola-Jones
Balinskis-Petry

Tarasov
Bobrovsky

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils host the Florida Panthers in their home opener.

