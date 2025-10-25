Devils Go for Homestand Sweep v. Colorado | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (7-1-0) vs. COLORADO AVALANCHE (5-1-3)
New Jersey finishes a three-game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche at Prudential Center. It'll be the first of a home-and-home series with the Avs as the teams meet in Denver on Tuesday.
Read below for your game preview **presented by Guaranteed Services** and check back for the pre-game story.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
After starting their season with a loss in Carolina, the Devils have gone on a tear through their schedule. Against a plethora of tough opponents, New Jersey has put together a stretch of seven straight wins for the first time since the fall of 2022. The Devils have defeated Tampa Bay, Columbus, Florida, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota and San Jose.
The Devils will finish off a three-game homestand when they host Colorado on Sunday afternoon. The club has gotten contributions from everyone, despite the injury bug creeping up on them and constant lineup shuffling.
The Avalanche traveled east for a quick back-to-back. They lost, 3-2, in Boston Saturday night before facing the Devils Sunday. The setback to the Bruins was the first regulation loss for the Avs this season. Goalie Scott Wedgewood started against the Bruins, so the Devils will likely face Trent Miner in net.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Dougie Hamilton scored two power-play goals and added an assist for a three-point night against San Jose.
Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals against Boston. He has seven points (2g-5a) in his past seven games.
INJURIES
Devils:
Glass (upper-body), week-to-week
Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Lammikko (lower body)
MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week
Markstrom (lower body), week-to-week
Avalanche:
Girard (upper-body)
Kiviranta (lower-body)
O’Connor (hip)
Blackwood (lower-body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 26 vs. Colorado
- Oct. 28 at Colorado
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
AVALANCHE
Goals
JHughes: 6
MacKinnon, Necas: 6
Assists
Bratt: 7
MacKinnon, Makar: 7
Points
Bratt: 11
MacKinnon: 13
GAME NOTES
- The Devils end a 3-game homestand against Colorado. The club is 4-0-0 at home this season.
- New Jersey is 6-0-0 when leading after two periods.
- The Devils power play has goals in 6 straight games (8 total).
- The Devils have seen a defenseman post the game-winning goal for three consecutive games for the first time in franchise history.
- Goalie Jake Allen is 4-0-0 to start the season.