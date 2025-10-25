Devils Go for Homestand Sweep v. Colorado | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

After starting their season with a loss in Carolina, the Devils have gone on a tear through their schedule. Against a plethora of tough opponents, New Jersey has put together a stretch of seven straight wins for the first time since the fall of 2022. The Devils have defeated Tampa Bay, Columbus, Florida, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota and San Jose.

The Devils will finish off a three-game homestand when they host Colorado on Sunday afternoon. The club has gotten contributions from everyone, despite the injury bug creeping up on them and constant lineup shuffling.

The Avalanche traveled east for a quick back-to-back. They lost, 3-2, in Boston Saturday night before facing the Devils Sunday. The setback to the Bruins was the first regulation loss for the Avs this season. Goalie Scott Wedgewood started against the Bruins, so the Devils will likely face Trent Miner in net.