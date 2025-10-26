LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Avalanche 2

The Devils host the Colorado Avalanche this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, COL 0: Arseny Gritsyuk opens the scoring with his first 5-on-5 goal.
NJD 2, COL 0: Jack Hughes doubles the lead with his seventh goal of the season, assisted by Simon Nemec.
NJD 2, COL 1: Valeri Nichushkin beats Jake Allen through traffic to cut the Colorado deficit to one.
NJD 2, COL 2: Nathan MacKinnon pokes home a loose puck behind Jake Allen to tie the game.
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Gritsyuk
Cotter - Mercer - Brown
Noesen - Glendening - Halonen
Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Allen
Markstrom
Lehkonen - MacKinnon - Necas
Landeskog - Nelson - Nichushkin
Colton - Drury - Olofsson
Kelly - Bardakov - Brindley
Toews - Makar
Manson - Burns
Ahcan - Malinski
Miner
Wedgewood
