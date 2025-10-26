Game Day: Devils vs Avalanche

Sunday, October 26, 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Avalanche 2

The Devils host the Colorado Avalanche this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, COL 0: Arseny Gritsyuk opens the scoring with his first 5-on-5 goal.

NJD 2, COL 0: Jack Hughes doubles the lead with his seventh goal of the season, assisted by Simon Nemec.

NJD 2, COL 1: Valeri Nichushkin beats Jake Allen through traffic to cut the Colorado deficit to one.

NJD 2, COL 2: Nathan MacKinnon pokes home a loose puck behind Jake Allen to tie the game.

Jake Allen's First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-10-26 at 1.47.31 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Gritsyuk
Cotter - Mercer - Brown
Noesen - Glendening - Halonen

Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

AVALANCHE LINEUP

Lehkonen - MacKinnon - Necas
Landeskog - Nelson - Nichushkin
Colton - Drury - Olofsson
Kelly - Bardakov - Brindley

Toews - Makar
Manson - Burns
Ahcan - Malinski

Miner
Wedgewood

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils begin a home-and-home series with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon.

