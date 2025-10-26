Game Day: Devils vs Avalanche

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

Straight Eight | GAME STORY

The Devils' winning streak hits 8 games with a 4-3 OT win against the Avalanche

njd-col-game-story

NEWARK, NJ - Jack Hughes scored 1:53 into overtime for his second goal of the game to extend the Devils’ winning streak to eight games following a 4-3 win against Colorado at Prudential Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Devils had a 3-2 lead entering the third period on goals from Arseny Gritsyuk, Hughes and Connor Brown.

Colorado received goals from Valeri Nichushkin, Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson, whose goal in the third period forced the extra session.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• Gritsyuk has been getting the job done on the defensive side of the puck all season long. And it was only a matter of time before his offensive skills started to flourish. Gritsyuk picked up his second goal in the past three games with a nasty shot into the top corner glove side halfway through the first period.

But what’s most impressive about the goal took place prior. The puck was chipped just inside the blue line at the wall. Grityuk was balling with Artturi Lehkonen for possession. Gritsyuk won the battle and would finish the play later. It was his fight and effort for possession that led to him scoring his own goal.

• Another note on the Gritsyuk goal is the play of Timo Meier. He carried the puck down the wall, used his body to protect the puck and drew in two Avalanche players – which opned up the ice for Gritsyuk. Meier then made a perfect blind, drop pass to Gritsyuk for the quick shot goal.

• Jack Hughes scored his seventh goal of the season. And it could be in part due to the previous goal. Hughes’ shot came from almost the exact spot as Gritsyuk shot on his goal. Gritsyuk scored glove side high on goalie Trent Miner. In the exact same position but facing Hughes, Miner kept the glove a little higher. Jack smartly shot low glove and got the puck just above the pad and below the glove. Miner nearly got the puck with his glove so if it hadn’t been for him holding the glove an extra inch high, it may have been a save.

• Brown continues to pile up the offense as he collected his fifth goal of the season in the second period. Brown was playing F3 in the defensive zone when Simon Nemec pushed the puck ahead to him. He blew by everyone to get a breakaway (really a 2-on-0 with Paul Cotter but not sure Brown realized that). Brown beat Miner low glove (second time he was beaten in that spot).

• The Devils lost defenseman Brett Pesce in the game. He didn’t finish the final five minutes of the first period and didn’t play the remainder of the game.

• Jake Allen starts season 5-0-0.

• Devils 7-0-0 when leading after two periods.

• Goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who practiced with the team on Saturday, held the backup position in the game. He’s been out since Oct. 13 with a lower-body injury.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews... COMING SOON
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a four-game trip to the West starting in Colorado on Tuesday night. You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 9:08 p.m. ET. 
Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Avalanche Stats Comparison Devils Stats Avalanche Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Quarter Season Partial Plans

Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More