Straight Eight | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Gritsyuk has been getting the job done on the defensive side of the puck all season long. And it was only a matter of time before his offensive skills started to flourish. Gritsyuk picked up his second goal in the past three games with a nasty shot into the top corner glove side halfway through the first period.

But what’s most impressive about the goal took place prior. The puck was chipped just inside the blue line at the wall. Grityuk was balling with Artturi Lehkonen for possession. Gritsyuk won the battle and would finish the play later. It was his fight and effort for possession that led to him scoring his own goal.

• Another note on the Gritsyuk goal is the play of Timo Meier. He carried the puck down the wall, used his body to protect the puck and drew in two Avalanche players – which opned up the ice for Gritsyuk. Meier then made a perfect blind, drop pass to Gritsyuk for the quick shot goal.

• Jack Hughes scored his seventh goal of the season. And it could be in part due to the previous goal. Hughes’ shot came from almost the exact spot as Gritsyuk shot on his goal. Gritsyuk scored glove side high on goalie Trent Miner. In the exact same position but facing Hughes, Miner kept the glove a little higher. Jack smartly shot low glove and got the puck just above the pad and below the glove. Miner nearly got the puck with his glove so if it hadn’t been for him holding the glove an extra inch high, it may have been a save.

• Brown continues to pile up the offense as he collected his fifth goal of the season in the second period. Brown was playing F3 in the defensive zone when Simon Nemec pushed the puck ahead to him. He blew by everyone to get a breakaway (really a 2-on-0 with Paul Cotter but not sure Brown realized that). Brown beat Miner low glove (second time he was beaten in that spot).

• The Devils lost defenseman Brett Pesce in the game. He didn’t finish the final five minutes of the first period and didn’t play the remainder of the game.

• Jake Allen starts season 5-0-0.

• Devils 7-0-0 when leading after two periods.

• Goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who practiced with the team on Saturday, held the backup position in the game. He’s been out since Oct. 13 with a lower-body injury.