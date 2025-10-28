Devils Begin 4-Game Road Trip in Colorado | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils and Avalanche meet will complete a home-and-home series when the Devils visit Colorado on Tuesday night. New Jersey took the first of the two-season matchups between the teams on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a game-winning overtime goal by Jack Hughes, who was named the NHL's 3rd Star of the Week on Monday.

New Jersey currently sits atop the NHL's standings with their 8-1-0 record to begin the year, winners of eight straight since losing their season opener to Carolina in the season-opening game.

Jack Hughes currently leads all Devils players with 12 points through nine games, followed closely by linemate Jesper Bratt, who has 11 points through nine games. Jack leads the team with eight goals in nine games, while Bratt, Nico Hischier, and Simon Nemec are tied for the team lead in assists with seven apiece through the opening nine games.

The Devils lost one of their top defencemen on Sunday and will have to power through the absence of Brett Pesce. The last update provided, post-game on Sunday, was that Pesce was ‘not good’ after blocking a shot against the Avalanche.

In his absence, New Jersey recalled Seamus Casey, who met the team in Denver on Monday.

The Avalanche is led by Nathan MacKinnon and his 14 points through their opening 10 games, with seven goals and seven assists, while Martin Necas is close behind with six goals and six assists through 10 games.

Colorado has lost four straight games, in either the shootout or overtime, as it prepares to host the Devils on Tuesday. The Avalanche is 2-0-2 at home to start the year and 3-1-2 on the road.