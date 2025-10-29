Game Day: Devils at Avalanche

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

Avalanche Buries Devils’ Win Streak | GAME STORY

New Jersey and Colorado combine for an avalanche of goals in the Devils 8-4 loss.

avalanche 8 devils 4

DENVER, CO - If the New Jersey Devils have proven anything, it’s that no lead is safe against them. Although their eight-game winning streak ended with an 8–4 loss in Colorado, the Devils once again demonstrated their resilience and determination.

The Avalanche jumped out to a commanding 5–0 lead over New Jersey by the 8:39 mark of the second. But the Devils showed remarkable resilience. In just four minutes and four seconds, they stormed back with goals from Stefan Noesen, Dougie Hamilton, Dawson Mercer, and Jack Hughes, cutting the deficit to 5–4.

Colorado made it a 6-4 game toward the tail end of the second, before extending their lead in the third, to end New Jersey's win streak.

"To be honest, I think besides two mistakes and going down, we played pretty well,” captain Nico Hischier said. “The rest of it, after we were down a couple of goals we lost structure and that’s the worst thing that can happen. Gave up easy goals. Today we showed exactly the recipe of how not to play hockey.”

Colorado's Victor Olofsson scored a hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, and defenseman Cale Makar had 4 assists for the Avalanche.

New Jersey went on an eight-game winning streak after losing its opening game of the year to the Carolina Hurricanes and is 8-2-0 in its first 10 games of the season.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good spot here coming through 10 games,” Keefe said. “I think our team deserves, listen, no one is harder on this team than I am, and this team deserves to push past this one pretty quickly, learn from it, it’s pretty obvious they don’t feel great about the game, but we’ll push past it. And I’m really interested in our response. That’s really my only focus.”

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Coming Soon!
Post-Game Interviews: Coming Soon!

Here are some observations from the game:

• Jacob Markstrom returned to the Devils’ lineup for the first time since his Oct. 13 injury, and while the opening minutes were rocky, he, like the rest of the team, battled hard in hopes of sparking a comeback. Just 18 seconds in, his clearing attempt flew over the glass for a delay-of-game penalty, resulting in Martin Necas' power play goal just 1:24 into the game. The Avs lead doubled when Markstrom was beaten one-on-one by Zahkar Bardakov’s wrist shot, putting Colorado up 2–0 by the 3:49 mark of the first period.

Despite the early setbacks, Markstrom settled in, making several timely saves. Not every goal was on him, there were defensive lapses in front of him, but he continued to compete and alongside his teammates who struck back with four goals in the second period to set up the third period.

"Our team was just dreadful in front of him today," head coach Keefe said of Markstrom. "We could have had two goalies in the net tonight and it wouldn’t have made a difference.”

• The Devils and Avalanche combined for eight goals in the second period, including four straight by the Devils from 10:08 to 14:12.

• Both Seamus Casey and Juho Lammikko made their season debuts for New Jersey. Casey was called up on Sunday evening with the news that defenseman Brett Pesce would miss the road trip. The 21-year-old slotted into the lineup alongside Brenden Dillon. The addition of Casey have head coach Sheldon Keefe a balance of left-hand and right-hand defensemen, while the makeup of the new defensive pairings paired up a younger defenseman with a more veteran presence as the team begins to navigate a Pesce-less lineup.

Keefe announced on Tuesday that Pesce's injury is significant and that he will miss at least a month of action.

• The Devils’ penalty kill had an uncharacteristically rough night, especially considering their recent success. Colorado capitalized on four of six power-play opportunities, including one during a 5-on-3. Overall, it was a tough outing for New Jersey’s special teams, as the power play also went 0-for-2.

“You can’t give up four PK goals,” Brenden Dillon said of the penalty kill. “The goals against were for the most part Grade A’s from our self-inflicted wounds. Crazy, because we haven’t really done that over the first nine games of the year. Got to be better.”

In goal for the Avs was former Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood. Wedgewood is one of those former Devils goaltenders who always seems to bring his best when facing his old team. Coming into the game, he had played six times against New Jersey, and won four of those matchups.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils road trip continues with a stop in San Jose on Thursday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 10:08 p.m. ET. 
Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Avalanche Stats Comparison Devils Stats Avalanche Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Quarter Season Partial Plans

Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More