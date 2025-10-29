Avalanche Buries Devils’ Win Streak | GAME STORY

DENVER, CO - If the New Jersey Devils have proven anything, it’s that no lead is safe against them. Although their eight-game winning streak ended with an 8–4 loss in Colorado, the Devils once again demonstrated their resilience and determination.

The Avalanche jumped out to a commanding 5–0 lead over New Jersey by the 8:39 mark of the second. But the Devils showed remarkable resilience. In just four minutes and four seconds, they stormed back with goals from Stefan Noesen, Dougie Hamilton, Dawson Mercer, and Jack Hughes, cutting the deficit to 5–4.

Colorado made it a 6-4 game toward the tail end of the second, before extending their lead in the third, to end New Jersey's win streak.

"To be honest, I think besides two mistakes and going down, we played pretty well,” captain Nico Hischier said. “The rest of it, after we were down a couple of goals we lost structure and that’s the worst thing that can happen. Gave up easy goals. Today we showed exactly the recipe of how not to play hockey.”

Colorado's Victor Olofsson scored a hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, and defenseman Cale Makar had 4 assists for the Avalanche.

New Jersey went on an eight-game winning streak after losing its opening game of the year to the Carolina Hurricanes and is 8-2-0 in its first 10 games of the season.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good spot here coming through 10 games,” Keefe said. “I think our team deserves, listen, no one is harder on this team than I am, and this team deserves to push past this one pretty quickly, learn from it, it’s pretty obvious they don’t feel great about the game, but we’ll push past it. And I’m really interested in our response. That’s really my only focus.”