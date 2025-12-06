Devils Right Back at it Versus Bruins | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (16-11-1) vs. BOSTON BRUINS (16-13-0)
New Jersey visit the Bruins in Boston and TD Garden.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
BOSTON, MA. - Check back following Sheldon Keefe's media availability around 4:45 p.m.
THE SCOOP
After a tough stretch at home over the last week, the Devils are on the road for the next two games. It starts with a stop in Boston on Saturday night, followed by a visit to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa on Tuesday. New Jersey was shut out in their previous two games; once to Dallas and Friday night against the Golden Knights. It was the first time the Devils had been shut out in consecutive home games since Dec. 23 and 26 in 2008. Although he hasn't scored in 14 games, Jesper Bratt continues to be a catalyst for his teammates, racking up assists and leading the team in assists (21) and points (26).
On Friday night, forward Angus Crookshank made his season debut with New Jersey after being recalled from the Utica Comets. New Jersey had not been carrying an extra forward heading into the back-to-back weekend. Jacob Markstrom started Friday's game against Vegas, setting up the expectation that Jake Allen will play the second half of the back-to-back against the Bruins.
The Devils fell out of a playoff spot after their loss to Vegas, but have the opportunity to jump right back into one with a victory in Boston. The NHL standings are as close as ever, even before teams have reached the 30-game mark. The Devils could potentially be right back at second in the division with two points earned in Boston.
The Boston Bruins are coming off a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. The Bruins have a 10-5-0 record on their home ice and sit second in the Atlantic Division with 32 points.
Forward Morgan Geekie has exploded offensively for the Bruins this season, on track to reach career-high numbers. Geekie leads the Bruins with 21 goals through 29 games, and his 31 points also rank first on the team. Forward Alex Steeves has five goals in his past five games. He started the season with their AHL affiliate, before playing the last 13 games with Boston. He has eight points (six goals, two assists) over his 13 games.
Jeremy Swayman carries the load in net for Boston and has started 18 games this season, posting 11 wins and seven losses. He shares the net with Joonas Korpisalo who has 11 starts and a 5-6-0 record.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Both Timo Meier and Nico Hischier were on some offensive tears before the club was shut out in its previous two games. They lead the charge every night. Hischier has six goals in his last eight games, while Meier has five in his last eight.
Bruins: If you’re going to score some goals as a team, you need those players to set you up and that’s what Elias Lindholm has been doing as of late with seven assists in his last five games, including three against St. Louis on Thursday.
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
Pesce (upper body)
Dadonov (undisclosed)
Kovacevic (knee)
MacEwen (undisclosed)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Bruins:
Pastrnak (unknown)
Callahan (lower-body)
Jokiharju (undisclosed)
McAvoy (face)
Blumel (lower-body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 6 at Bruins
- Mar. 16 vs. Bruins
- Apr. 14 at Bruins
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
BRUINS
Goals
Meier, Hischier, Mercer, J. Hughes, 10
Geekie, 21
Assists
Bratt, 21
Pastrnak, 18
Points
Bratt, 26
Geekie, 31
GAME NOTES
- Timo Meier will play his 650th NHL game on Saturday night.
- The Bruins are neck-and-neck when it comes to special teams. On the power play, the Bruins are just slightly ahead of the Devils, with a 25.3 percent efficiency, just ahead of New Jersey’s 24.3 percent. While on the penalty kill, the two teams are virtually tied in efficiency at 82.9 percent.
- After New Jersey's two straight shutouts, it's been 128:09 minutes since the club last scored a goal.