Devils Right Back at it Versus Bruins | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

After a tough stretch at home over the last week, the Devils are on the road for the next two games. It starts with a stop in Boston on Saturday night, followed by a visit to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa on Tuesday. New Jersey was shut out in their previous two games; once to Dallas and Friday night against the Golden Knights. It was the first time the Devils had been shut out in consecutive home games since Dec. 23 and 26 in 2008. Although he hasn't scored in 14 games, Jesper Bratt continues to be a catalyst for his teammates, racking up assists and leading the team in assists (21) and points (26).

On Friday night, forward Angus Crookshank made his season debut with New Jersey after being recalled from the Utica Comets. New Jersey had not been carrying an extra forward heading into the back-to-back weekend. Jacob Markstrom started Friday's game against Vegas, setting up the expectation that Jake Allen will play the second half of the back-to-back against the Bruins.

The Devils fell out of a playoff spot after their loss to Vegas, but have the opportunity to jump right back into one with a victory in Boston. The NHL standings are as close as ever, even before teams have reached the 30-game mark. The Devils could potentially be right back at second in the division with two points earned in Boston.

The Boston Bruins are coming off a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. The Bruins have a 10-5-0 record on their home ice and sit second in the Atlantic Division with 32 points.

Forward Morgan Geekie has exploded offensively for the Bruins this season, on track to reach career-high numbers. Geekie leads the Bruins with 21 goals through 29 games, and his 31 points also rank first on the team. Forward Alex Steeves has five goals in his past five games. He started the season with their AHL affiliate, before playing the last 13 games with Boston. He has eight points (six goals, two assists) over his 13 games.

Jeremy Swayman carries the load in net for Boston and has started 18 games this season, posting 11 wins and seven losses. He shares the net with Joonas Korpisalo who has 11 starts and a 5-6-0 record.