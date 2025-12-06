QUICK RECAP: Bruins 4, Devils 1

The Devils visit the Bruins in Boston at TD Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils visit the Bruins in Boston at TD Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Palat - Mercer - Bratt
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Crookshank
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Hughes
Cholowski - Nemec
Allen
Markstrom
Steeves - Lindholm - Geekie
Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson
Jeannot - Minten - Kastelic
Khusnutdinov - Kuraly - Eyssimont
Lindholm - Peeke
Zadorov - Aspirot
Lohrei - Soderstrom
Swayman
Korpisalo
Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!
Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!
Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!