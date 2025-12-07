Winless Streak Stetches to 5 | GAME STORY

BOSTON, MA - Timo Meier broke the New Jersey Devils' shutout streak, but a single goal wasn't going to cut it against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The Bruins defeated the Devils 4-1, extending the Devils' winless streak to five games.

"Obviously, we couldn’t put enough away, the chances were there, so it’s important for us to understand the longevity of the season and not get too low and really build off a performance like that because I think that was our best game in the last bit, for sure,” Connor Brown said.

"It’s a crappy feeling and there’s no one that wants to get out of this more than us," Brenden Dillon said. "It just seems like the mistakes, when we make them, just feel like boom, they end up in our net and we’re not able to get a bounce the other way. We want to win so bad, and if we play like that most nights, we’re going to get the bounces going our way.

Meier tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period, before the Bruins came back and scored the game-winner just 1:12 into the second.

The second-period goal was a turnover that landed on the stick of Elias Lindholm, who fed Morgan Geekie, wide open to Jake Allen’s right. That snapshot was the difference maker, as New Jersey’s winless streak stretches to five games after a 4-1 loss in Boston.

The Bruins first two goals came off of the Devils own defensive errors, New Jersey beating themselves in those moments.

"They’re bang-bang plays that every team in this league can score and puck management," Dillon added. "I think, on those two is just one breakdown and we’re giving up that Grade-A. We eliminate those and it’s a different game."

"Their two goals came off breakdowns by us," Brown said. "They really didn’t have any time and space and didn’t sustain much. We were right on top of them, we weren’t back out, playing conservative, we were attacking the game. I think that’s a recipe for success in a long season."

The Bruins extended their lead to 3-1 late in the third with a goal by Casey Mittekstadt, before Andre Peeke scored into the empty net.