Coyotes’ Rally Comes Up Short Against Vegas on Thursday

Jason Zucker and Clayton Keller scored and Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves in relief of Connor Ingram, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 3-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at Mullett Arena on Thursday.
Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Hague, and Chandler Stephenson scored for the Golden Knights, who won have won four of their last five games. Adin Hill made 20 saves to earn his 14th win of the season.
The game also marked forward Barrett Hayton’s first time back in the lineup since suffering an upper-body injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 16, and he logged 13:17 of ice time while centering a line between Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther.
“I’ve been chomping at the bit a while now to get back and compete,” Hayton said. “Obviously every game through this stretch is so important, so it really kills you missing games and not being able to go out there and help the team.”