Coyotes’ Rally Comes Up Short Against Vegas on Thursday

Hayton finished 8-for-10 in the faceoff circle, and head coach André Tourigny said the line he was on played well, especially early on.

“You could see he’s a detailed guy. He helped us tonight, he’s got good legs under him,” Tourigny said. “I think they had an unbelievable first period, OK second, and they faded down a little bit in the third, but I’m sure they will work.”

Thursday’s game also marked the return of defensemen Matt Dumba and Travis Dermott, who each missed time before the All-Star break due to injuries. Dumba logged 19:21 of total ice time while Dermott recorded 18:38, and both finished with a plus-1 rating.

Dumba had not played since facing the Penguins on Jan. 22.

“Personally, I felt good,” Dumba said. “I’m working hard to get ready and get back to it here in the second half.”

Vegas, which snapped the Edmonton Oilers’ 16-game winning streak on Tuesday, jumped ahead early, scoring twice in the game’s first 1:17 to race out to a 2-0 lead.

Marchessault opened the scoring just 19 seconds in, finishing a 2-on-1 break with Ivan Barbashev, before Hague made it 2-0 58 seconds later with a shot from the point that took a funny bounce before finding its way past Ingram.

“We have to be more dialed in,” Hayton said. “Especially with them having a game on Tuesday, they’re sharp, and that game on Tuesday was a huge game. We just have to be prepared and focus on the details more.”

Zucker brought the Coyotes to within a goal at 4:07 of the first, redirecting Juuso Välimäki’s shot from the blue line past Hill.