Washington Capitals to Host Hockey Talks in Partnership with MedStar Health on March 9

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host their sixth Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness game in partnership with MedStar Health on Monday, March 9, when the team hosts the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena. Hockey Talks is an initiative that focuses on promoting mental health and wellness and encourages teams to use their platform to continue the conversation and share resources around the topic.

Capitals players will arrive to the Hockey Talks game wearing T-shirts in support of Do It For Daron (DIFD). In Nov. 2014, 14-year-old Daron Richardson, Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun’s cousin, died by suicide. Daron’s parents decided to transform their private pain into a public call-to-action to support young people who struggle with mental illness. DIFD supports education, awareness and research initiatives that encourage young people to talk openly about mental illness and to ask for help when needed.

As part of the game on March 9, the Capitals teamed up with Shoulder Check on messaging and content. Launched in honor of Hayden Thorsen, Shoulder Check is a commitment to reaching out, checking in and making contact, on and off the ice. The initiative works to inspire and empower young men and women to commit to supporting each other through small acts that have a big impact, sometimes as simple as a hand on a shoulder. During the game on March 9, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation) will present a $10,000 check donation to Shoulder Check in support of their mission.

Proceeds from that night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle will benefit Morgan's Message, an organization whose mission is to amplify stories, resources and expertise to strengthen student-athlete mental health, build a community by and for athletes through peer-to-peer conversations and provide a platform for advocacy. Fans can participate in MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffles at all Capitals home games by purchasing tickets in-arena or online at Monumental5050.com.

Throughout the evening, in-game messaging and social content will feature mental health content, including recognitions of Morgan’s Message, MedStar Health and Shoulder Check. Fans will hear from MedStar Health clinical psychologist Kurt Ela, PsyD, who serves as therapist on the Capitals’ trusted medical team. Dr. Ela will join a pregame interview with Caps Countdown, as well as an in-game interview with the Capitals Radio Network. Fans can join the conversation online using the hashtag #HockeyTalks.

Ahead of the Hockey Talks game, the Capitals will host a private screening of the award-winning film “Shattered Ice” with an audience of local college students at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre on Sunday, March 8. A Nehoiden Street Films production, “Shattered Ice” explores the ties that bind us together in small-town communities through the story of a New England teenage hockey player as he struggles to navigate high school life after his best friend suddenly dies by suicide. Written by Jake Miskin and directed by Alex Ranarivelo, the film stars Charlie Gillespie, Kyla Kenedy, Sterling Beaumon, Kevin Chapman, with Jack Falahee and Matt Letscher.

Following the screening of the film, the Capitals and Nehoiden Street Films will facilitate a panel discussion on the importance of sparking conversation around mental health and athletes, featuring special guests from Morgan’s Message, Shoulder Check, MedStar Health and the Capitals. For more information on “Shattered Ice,” visit officialshatteredicethemovie.com, @shatteredicefilm on Instagram or @officialshatteredicethemovie on Facebook.

The Hockey Talks mental health awareness initiative began in 2013, following the tragic passing of Vancouver Canucks player Rick Rypien in 2011. Rick was a hockey hero, a son, a brother, a teammate and a friend. Rick's wish was to support others and help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness by being a spokesperson for this issue. The Capitals’ first Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Night took place in 2020. For more information, visit washcaps.com/hockeytalks.