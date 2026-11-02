Washington Capitals, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans Fabric and Culture of Washington, D.C.

The Capitals’ Hometown Remix creative draws inspiration from the Washington, D.C., region’s natural beauty and iconic architecture Capitals to wear Hometown Remix uniforms 11 times in 2026-27, beginning Nov. 7 vs. FLA Jerseys, apparel and headwear are now available at WashCaps.com/TeamShop, NHLShop.com, Fanatics and Team Stores at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex

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By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – Today, the Washington Capitals, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Washington, D.C. Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Capitals’ uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.

The Capitals will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms 11 times during the 2026-27 season, beginning on Nov. 7, when they host the Florida Panthers at Capital One Arena on Hometown Remix Day presented by The Washington Sun.

Wear Dates

The Capitals will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms on the following dates:

  • Nov. 7 vs. Florida Panthers
  • Nov. 25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
  • Dec. 1 vs. Vancouver Canucks
  • Dec. 28 vs. Edmonton Oilers
  • Jan. 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
  • Jan. 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
  • Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets
  • Feb. 23 vs. New York Rangers
  • March 3 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
  • March 15 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
  • March 23 vs. Detroit Red Wings

To purchase tickets to these games, visit WashCaps.com/HTRXGames.

Giveaways and Special Ticket Offers

In conjunction with select dates that the jersey is being worn, there will be Hometown Remix-themed giveaways or gift with purchase items from special ticket offers at the following games:

  • Nov. 7 – Rally Towel | Giveaway
  • Nov. 14 – Reversible Lacrosse Pinny | Special Ticket Offer
  • Dec. 1 – Beanie | Giveaway
  • Jan. 12 – Alex Ovechkin Bobblehead courtesy of Vanda Pharmaceuticals | Giveaway
  • Jan. 14 – Cowboy Hat | Special Ticket Offer

To receive the gift with purchase items through the special ticket offers, visit WashCaps.com/HTRXOffers.

Brand Creative

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

The Capitals’ Hometown Remix creative draws inspiration from the Washington, D.C., region’s natural beauty and iconic architecture. This includes the frozen Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, the scenery of Great Falls, gradient skies and the rich textures of the city’s monuments. A palette of layered blues, rotunda bronze and frost gray brings these influences all together. Signature design elements include the Capitol Dome compass stone, rotunda-inspired typography, water and marble textures, aerial imagery and illustrated landmarks from across the District.

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Washington Capitals Hometown Remix Jersey

Photos of the Washington Capitals Hometown Remix Jersey and full player equipment

Jersey Design

For a team that has built itself up from nothing to being one of the strongest playoff teams in recent years, there’s one word that describes this jersey: monumental. Literally and figuratively, it represents the ability to stand tall, weathering any storm, overcoming insurmountable odds, and honoring our achievements. The Capital Dome front crest is emblazoned with a mix of stars, sticks, and the Statue of Freedom. The sleeves and shoulder yoke carry sublimated marble texturing, echoing the stone of the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, and the monuments that define the District. Numbers also draw from the etched, beveled letters on these monuments. The screaming eagle returns on the shoulders, a piece of ever-present history. The hem unites the DMV with cherry blossoms—a visual representation of the optimism of spring (and playoff season) in Washington, D.C. Stand tall Caps fans, this one’s for you.

“We are thrilled to share this amazing jersey with our fans,” said Capitals Senior Vice President of Marketing Amanda Tischler. “The Capitals’ Hometown Remix design draws inspiration from an unforgettable era of Capitals hockey that culminated in the team’s first Stanley Cup Final appearance, while being remixed through a distinctly Washington, D.C., lens. The jersey celebrates the legacy of Capitals hockey while reflecting the city and community that have shaped the team. The result is a jersey that honors where we’ve been while celebrating what makes Capitals hockey uniquely Washington.”

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Retail

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions – and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.

The Team Stores at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex have the jersey and various Hometown Remix-related apparel options available for purchase now. Additional items will continue to be made available as they are received.

Coupang Patch

The jersey also features the Coupang jersey patch. Coupang has its logo featuring its wordmark and a rocket worn on the upper right chest area of the Capitals home and third jerseys. The logo is symbolic of Coupang’s services that offer international customers a selection of millions of items sold by U.S. companies including fresh groceries, consumer electronics and home goods – 99% of which are delivered within a day. Customers in some overseas markets can also order goods by midnight and have it delivered early the next morning. All of this is made possible by Coupang’s investments in advanced fulfillment and logistics technologies and services. The partnership highlights Coupang as an American company that exports and builds economic bridges for U.S. businesses – small, medium, large and agricultural – to sell their products abroad. Coupang serves millions of customers across more than 190 countries and territories. Learn more at aboutcoupang.com

Hometown Hero Contest

In honor of the Hometown Remix launch, the Capitals are recognizing fans who make a positive impact on the local community. Capitals fans can nominate an individual making a difference at WashCaps.com/Hero. One Hometown Hero will receive a team-signed Capitals Hometown Remix jersey and four tickets to a Capitals game during the 2026-27 season, where they will participate in the game’s ceremonial puck drop.

WMATA Metro Car Branding

From Nov. 9-Dec. 20, the Capitals will bring their Hometown Remix jersey to life across the region by wrapping two WMATA metro rail cars in the jersey’s signature color scheme and logos. The special wraps will celebrate the Capitals’ Hometown Remix identity while bringing the team’s bold new look to fans and commuters throughout the DMV.

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