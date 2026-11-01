Capitals Acquire Rémi Poirier from New Jersey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have acquired goaltender Rémi Poirier from the New Jersey Devils for Washington’s seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick announced today.



Poirier, 25, was claimed off waivers by New Jersey from the Dallas Stars on Sept. 27. The 6’3”, 211-pound goaltender was originally drafted by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. In 137 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Texas Stars, Poirier has a record of 70-51-14 with a 2.76 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and six shutouts.



In 52 games with Texas last season, Poirier posted a 27-19-6 record with a 2.61 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts, establishing career highs in games played and wins and a career-best in save percentage. Poirier’s 27 wins ranked second in the AHL, while his .912 save percentage ranked tied for eighth, despite facing the most shots of any goaltender. The Farnham, Quebec native started all five of Texas’ games in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, going 2-3-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average, an .883 save percentage and one shutout.



Poirier played one season in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads in 2022-23, posting a 19-2-1 record with a 2.07 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage and three shutouts. Poirier, who helped Idaho capture the Brabham Cup for best regular-season record, was named to the ECHL’s 2022-23 All-Rookie Team.