Capitals Loan Mitch Gibson to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned goaltender Mitch Gibson to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated goaltender Logan Thompson from Injured Reserve (IR).

Gibson, 27, has a 1-1-0 record with a 3.50 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage in two games with Hershey this season.

The 6’2”, 205-pound goaltender posted a 9-9-3 record with a 2.94 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and one shutout in 23 games with the Bears last season. Gibson, a native of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, recorded 30 or more saves in nine of his 23 appearances, including a 36-save shutout win vs. Charlotte on Dec. 13, 2025. Gibson also appeared in 13 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) in 2025-26, going 8-5-0 with a 2.32 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and one shutout.

During the 2024-25 season, Gibson went 12-1-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average, a .933 save percentage and one shutout in 14 games with South Carolina. Gibson ranked first in the ECHL in goals-against average and second in save percentage among goaltenders with at least 10 games played. In his lone AHL start of 2024-25, Gibson made 26 saves in a 6-2 win at Springfield on Oct. 26, 2024.

Gibson made 42 appearances with South Carolina in 2023-24, posting a 22-14-3 record with a 2.56 goals-against average, an .899 save percentage and three shutouts. Gibson’s 2.56 goals-against average ranked third among ECHL goaltenders with 40 or more games played. Gibson also played two games with Hershey, going 2-0-0 with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Gibson has a 13-10-3 record with a 2.87 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and one shutout in 28 career AHL games with Hershey. In 69 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Gibson has posted a record of 42-20-3 with a 2.36 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and four shutouts.

Gibson played collegiately at Harvard University, where he posted a record of 47-25-6 with six shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 80 games over three seasons.