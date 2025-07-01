Washington Capitals Development Camp Roster and Schedule

The Washington Capitals will hold their 2025 Development Camp from July 1 to July 5 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All on-ice sessions on July 1-3 and July 5 are free and open to the public. Medstar Capitals Iceplex will be closed to the public on Friday, July 4.

Development Camp is an annual, week-long summer session with on- and off-ice workouts designed to help Capitals prospects improve their games and learn from the organization’s coaches and staff.

Attendees include Capitals prospects who are under contract and recent Capitals draft picks who have not been signed yet. In addition, several undrafted and free agent amateur players will be in attendance.

The Capitals Youth Hockey Development Department and development camp attendees will host an on-ice clinic for local youth hockey players on Thursday, July 3 from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The station-based clinic will focus on skill development through small area games for youth players ages 6-12.

Development Camp will conclude on Saturday, July 5 with a 3-on-3 tournament from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 1

2:30 - 3:30 p.m.: Skating Development (Caps rink); Goalie Ice (Public rink)

3:30 p.m.: Media availability

Wednesday, July 2

9:15 - 10 a.m.: Skating Development (Forwards, Public rink)

9:15 - 10 a.m.: Positional Play (Defensemen, Caps rink)

10:15 - 11 a.m.: Skating Development (Defensemen, Public rink)

10:15 - 11 a.m.: Positional Play (Forwards, Caps rink)

11 a.m.: Media availability

Thursday, July 3

9:15 - 10:15 a.m.: On-ice testing (Both rinks)

10:30 - 10:45 a.m.: Goalie Ice (Public rink)

10:45 - 11:45 a.m.: All Players (Both rinks)

11:45 a.m.: Media availability

3 - 4:30 p.m.: Small Area games (Both rinks)

4:45 - 5:45 p.m.: Youth Hockey Clinic (Caps rink)

Friday, July 4 (MedStar Capitals Iceplex closed to the public)

8:30 - 9 a.m.: Goalie Ice (Public rink)

9:15 - 11 a.m.: Transition Work (Half group; Caps rink)

9:15 - 11 a.m.: Skill Work (Half group; Public rink)

11 a.m.: Media availability

Saturday, July 5

8:30 - 9:00 a.m.: Goalies (Public rink)

9:00 - 10:30 a.m.: 3-on-3 Tournament (Caps rink)

Post-tournament: Media availability

CAPITALS DEVELOPMENT CAMP NOTES

Newest Editions – All five selections from the Capitals’ 2025 NHL Draft class will attend this year’s development camp. The Capitals selected left wing Lynden Lakovic (first round, 27th overall), center Milton Gastrin (second round, 37th overall), left wing Maxim Schafer (third round, 96th overall), center Jackson Crowder (fifth round, 155th overall) and defenseman Aron Dahlqvist (sixth round, 180th overall).

Welcome Back – Sixteen of this year’s development camp participants also attended camp last year: forwards Andrew Cristall, Eriks Mateiko, Terik Parascak, Ludwig Persson, Ilya Protas, Miroslav Satan, Petr Sikora, Alexander Suzdalev and Patrick Thomas, defensemen Cam Allen, Ryan Chesley, Cole Hutson, Joaquim Lemay and Leon Muggli and goaltenders Antoine Keller and Nicholas Kempf.

First Rounders – Washington’s two most recent first-round draft picks will be at this year’s development camp, Lynden Lakovic (27th overall, 2025) and Terik Parascak (17th overall, 2024). Lakovic, 18, spent the 2024-25 season with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and established single-season career highs in goals (27), assists (31), points (58) and power-play goals (7) despite appearing in just 47 regular-season games. Lakovic led Moose Jaw in goals, points and shots on goal (183) and ranked second on the team in assists. Parascak, 19, spent the 2024-25 season with the Prince George Cougars (WHL), recording 82 points (28g, 54a) in 59 regular-season games. The Lethbridge, Alberta native ranked second on Prince George in points, assists, and points-per-game (1.39). Parascak led the Cougars in scoring in the WHL Playoffs, recording 10 points (4g, 6a) in seven games during the team’s first round series against Portland.

Caps at the WJC – Six development camp attendees represented their countries at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Cole Hutson, who finished as the tournament’s leader in points (3g-8a–11p in 7 GP) and plusminus (+11), helped Team USA win back-to-back World Junior gold medals for the first time ever and was named to the Media All-Star Team. Petr Sikora won the bronze medal with Czechia and finished the tournament with seven points (4g, 3a) in seven games and a +10 plus-minus rating. Eriks Mateiko served as an alternate captain for Latvia, registering five goals in five games. 2025 third-round pick Maxim Schafer registered three points (2g, 1a) in five games for Germany, Leon Muggli tallied three assists in five games for Switzerland and Miroslav Satan appeared in three games for Slovakia.

Making the Jump – Ryan Leonard, the Capitals first-round pick (eighth overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, attended last year’s development camp and later appeared in nine regular-season games with the Capitals in 2024-25. Leonard made his NHL debut on April 1 against Boston and scored his first career goal in his third game on April 4 vs. Chicago. Leonard also appeared in eight of Washington’s 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games, tallying an assist in Game 2 of Washington’s First Round series against Montreal. In addition, six Capitals prospects who attended the 2024 development camp made their American Hockey League debuts with the Hershey Bears during the 2024-25 season (Zac Funk, Terik Parascak, Ludwig Persson, Alexander Suzdalev, Ryan Chesley and Leon Muggli).

Bloodlines – The Capitals drafted Ilya Protas, the younger brother of forward Aliaksei Protas, with the 75th overall pick at the 2024 NHL Draft. Aliaksei, who was taken 91st overall in 2019, set single-season career highs in goals (30), assists (33) and points (66) and ranked tied for 11th in the NHL in 5v5 points (50) in 76 games with the Capitals in 2024-25. Lane Hutson, the older brother of 2024 second-round pick Cole Hutson, won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. Fellow 2024 draft pick and development camp attendee Miroslav Satan is the son of 14-year NHL veteran Miroslav Satan, who recorded 735 points (363g, 372a) in 1,050 career games. Free agent invitee Ryan St. Louis is the son of Montreal Canadiens Head Coach and Hockey Hall of Famer, Martin St. Louis, who recorded 1,033 points (391g, 642a) in 1,134 career games spanning 17 seasons.

Cristall Clear – 2023 second-round pick Andrew Cristall will return to MedStar Capitals Iceplex for his third consecutive development camp. The Vancouver, British Columbia native won the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the Western Hockey League’s top scorer after recording 132 points (48g, 84a) in 57 games with the Kelowna Rockets and Spokane Chiefs. Cristall added a league-leading 21 goals in 19 WHL playoff games, marking the most goals by a WHL player in a single postseason since 1999 and tied for third most all-time. The 5’10”, 172-pound forward concluded his WHL career with 412 points (157g, 255a) in 248 games and became the first WHL player this century to reach the 400-point mark.

