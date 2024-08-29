Washington Capitals 2024-25 National TV Broadcast Schedule

The Washington Capitals will have 13 nationally televised games during the 2024-25 season, the National Hockey League announced today. The broadcast schedule includes five games on TNT, two games on ABC and four games on ESPN. In addition, five of Washington’s games will also be available on ESPN+, while two will be available on Hulu.

In addition to the broadcast schedule the Capitals announced five time changes from the original schedule: Oct. 29 versus the New York Rangers (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Nov. 8 versus Pittsburgh (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Feb. 22 at Pittsburgh (from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), April 10 versus Carolina (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) and April 15 at the New York Islanders (from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.).