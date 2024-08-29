Washington Capitals 2024-25 National TV Broadcast Schedule

The Washington Capitals will have 13 nationally televised games during the 2024-25 season

NatlBroadcast2425_Web
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

The Washington Capitals will have 13 nationally televised games during the 2024-25 season, the National Hockey League announced today. The broadcast schedule includes five games on TNT, two games on ABC and four games on ESPN. In addition, five of Washington’s games will also be available on ESPN+, while two will be available on Hulu.

In addition to the broadcast schedule the Capitals announced five time changes from the original schedule: Oct. 29 versus the New York Rangers (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Nov. 8 versus Pittsburgh (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Feb. 22 at Pittsburgh (from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), April 10 versus Carolina (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) and April 15 at the New York Islanders (from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (ET)

Network

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Philadelphia Flyers

Wells Fargo Center

6 p.m.

ESPN, ESPN+

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Philadelphia Flyers

Capital One Arena

7:30 p.m.

TNT, truTV, MAX

Tuesday, Oct. 29

New York Rangers

Capital One Arena

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Friday, Nov. 8

Pittsburgh Penguins

Capital One Arena

7:30 p.m.

ESPN+, HULU

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Tampa Bay Lightning

Amalie Arena

7:30 p.m.

TNT, MAX

Saturday, Jan. 4

New York Rangers

Capital One Arena

12 p.m.

ABC, ESPN+

Saturday, Feb. 22

Pittsburgh Penguins

PPG Paints Arena

3 p.m.

ABC, ESPN+

Sunday, Feb. 23

Edmonton Oilers

Capital One Arena

1 p.m.

TNT, truTV, MAX

Wednesday, March 5

New York Rangers

Madison Square Garden

7:30 p.m.

TNT, truTV, MAX

Sunday, April 6

New York Islanders

UBS Arena

12:30 p.m.

TNT, truTV, MAX

Thursday, April 10

Carolina Hurricanes

Capital One Arena

7:30 p.m.

ESPN+, HULU

Tuesday, April 15

New York Islanders

UBS Arena

8 p.m.

ESPN

Thursday, April 17

Pittsburgh Penguins

PPG Paints Arena

7 p.m.

ESPN

Information regarding the Capitals’ complete local broadcast schedule on Monumental Sports Network will be announced at a later date.

