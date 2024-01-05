Tom Wilson Selected to 2024 NHL All-Star Game Roster

Toronto native earns second career All-Star Game selection

ASG24_TomAnnouncementWeb (1)
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game roster, the NHL announced today. It marks Wilson’s second career All-Star Game selection (2022). NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Wilson, a Toronto native, has recorded 19 points (11g, 8a) in 36 games this season. The 6’4”, 224-pound forward ranks first on Washington in hits (107) and penalties drawn (19), tied for first in games played and shorthanded goals (1), second in shots (103), tied for second in goals, power-play goals (3) and game-winning goals (2) and fourth in points. Among Capitals forwards, Wilson ranks third in ice time per game (18:31) and blocked shots (30), fourth in shorthanded ice time per game (1:42) and fifth in power play ice time per game(2:24). This season, the Capitals have a record of 7-1-1 when Wilson scores a goal and 10-3-2 when he records a point.

Wilson’s 107 hits this season are the seventh most in the NHL and he is one of two players with 10-plus goals and 100-plus hits (also Evander Kane: 14g, 116 hits). With 11 goals through 36 games Wilson is on pace for 25 goals, which would mark a new single-season career high (2021-22: 24g). On Nov. 30 at Anaheim, the 29-year-old recorded his first career hat trick (3g) in his 700th career game, becoming the second player in NHL history to score a hat trick in their 700th game (Phil Goyette: 3-0–3 on Oct. 20, 1968 w/ NYR vs. LAK).

Wilson represented the Capitals at the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas, where he helped the MetropolitanDivision defeat the Pacific and Central Division teams to win the All-Star Game. Wilson scored a goal 13 seconds into the semifinal game against Team Pacific, setting the record for fastest goal to start an All-Star Game under the 3-on-3 format.

Wilson, a three-time 20-goal scorer, has scored 87 even-strength goals since 2017-18, which ranks second on Washington in that span (Alex Ovechkin: 181). In addition, Wilson is the only Capitals forward to average at least 1:30 of power play ice time per game (1:35) and shorthanded ice time per game (1:49) over the last sevenseasons.

Since making his NHL regular-season debut on Oct. 1, 2013, Wilson ranks sixth in the NHL in hits (2,146) and leads Capitals forwards in blocked shots (430). Wilson ranks third in franchise history in penalty minutes (1,369) and tied for eighth in shorthanded goals (8).

Wilson, Washington’s first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, has recorded 314 points (139g, 175a) in 716 career games with the Capitals. Among his draft class, Wilson ranks third in games played, fifth in goals and seventh in points.

News Feed

Caps Clash with Canes

Caps Clash with Canes
Shining Star: Wilson Gets Toronto All-Star Nod

Shining Star: Wilson Gets Toronto All-Star Nod
Capitals Re-assign Alexander Suzdalev to Saskatoon (WHL)

Capitals Re-assign Alexander Suzdalev to Saskatoon (WHL)
Capitals Hockey School Program Surpasses 1 Million Students with Partnership between Caps, Prince George’s County Public Schools

Capitals Hockey School Program Surpasses 1 Million Students with Partnership between Caps, Prince George’s County Public Schools
Devils Double Up Caps, 6-3

Devils Double Up Caps, 6-3
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Capitals to Host Youth Hockey Day Presented by Delta Dental Jan. 7

Capitals to Host Youth Hockey Day Presented by Delta Dental Jan. 7
Caps Open Homestand vs. Devils

Caps Open Homestand vs. Devils
Caps Outlast Pens, 4-3

Caps Outlast Pens, 4-3
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Open 2024 vs. Pens 

Caps Open 2024 vs. Pens 
Video Kills Late Caps Goal in SO Loss

Video Kills Late Caps Goal in SO Loss
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Rebuild A Bear

Rebuild A Bear
Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard

Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard
Caps Host Preds to Close Out '23

Caps Host Preds to Close Out '23
Caps Fall to Isles, 5-1

Caps Fall to Isles, 5-1
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate