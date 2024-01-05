Tom Wilson Selected to 2024 NHL All-Star Game Roster

ARLINGTON, Va. – Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game roster, the NHL announced today. It marks Wilson’s second career All-Star Game selection (2022). NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Wilson, a Toronto native, has recorded 19 points (11g, 8a) in 36 games this season. The 6’4”, 224-pound forward ranks first on Washington in hits (107) and penalties drawn (19), tied for first in games played and shorthanded goals (1), second in shots (103), tied for second in goals, power-play goals (3) and game-winning goals (2) and fourth in points. Among Capitals forwards, Wilson ranks third in ice time per game (18:31) and blocked shots (30), fourth in shorthanded ice time per game (1:42) and fifth in power play ice time per game(2:24). This season, the Capitals have a record of 7-1-1 when Wilson scores a goal and 10-3-2 when he records a point.

Wilson’s 107 hits this season are the seventh most in the NHL and he is one of two players with 10-plus goals and 100-plus hits (also Evander Kane: 14g, 116 hits). With 11 goals through 36 games Wilson is on pace for 25 goals, which would mark a new single-season career high (2021-22: 24g). On Nov. 30 at Anaheim, the 29-year-old recorded his first career hat trick (3g) in his 700th career game, becoming the second player in NHL history to score a hat trick in their 700th game (Phil Goyette: 3-0–3 on Oct. 20, 1968 w/ NYR vs. LAK).

Wilson represented the Capitals at the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas, where he helped the MetropolitanDivision defeat the Pacific and Central Division teams to win the All-Star Game. Wilson scored a goal 13 seconds into the semifinal game against Team Pacific, setting the record for fastest goal to start an All-Star Game under the 3-on-3 format.

Wilson, a three-time 20-goal scorer, has scored 87 even-strength goals since 2017-18, which ranks second on Washington in that span (Alex Ovechkin: 181). In addition, Wilson is the only Capitals forward to average at least 1:30 of power play ice time per game (1:35) and shorthanded ice time per game (1:49) over the last sevenseasons.

Since making his NHL regular-season debut on Oct. 1, 2013, Wilson ranks sixth in the NHL in hits (2,146) and leads Capitals forwards in blocked shots (430). Wilson ranks third in franchise history in penalty minutes (1,369) and tied for eighth in shorthanded goals (8).

Wilson, Washington’s first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, has recorded 314 points (139g, 175a) in 716 career games with the Capitals. Among his draft class, Wilson ranks third in games played, fifth in goals and seventh in points.