Tom Wilson Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

ARLINGTON, Va. – Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been named the NHL’s Third Star for the week ending March 9, the NHL announced today.

Wilson, 30, recorded seven points (3g, 4a) in four games, helping the Capitals go 4-0-0 last week and move into a tie with the Winnipeg Jets for first place in the NHL standings. Wilson’s seven points ranked tied for fourth in the NHL, while his two shorthanded points were tied with Aliaksei Protas and the New York Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad for the most among all skaters. Wilson scored his 11th career shorthanded goal on March 7 vs. Detroit and passed Brooks Laich (10) for the seventh-most shorthanded goals in franchise history. On March 5 at NY Rangers, Wilson scored his fifth career overtime goal to give the Capitals a 3-2 win. Wilson (1g, 1a, 5 PIM) also recorded his second career Gordie Howe hat trick on March 3 vs. Ottawa.

Wilson has recorded 52 points (29g, 23a) in 63 games this season. Wilson’s 29 goals are a career high and are the second most on the Capitals, behind only Alex Ovechkin (33g). Eleven of Wilson’s 29 goals have come on the power play, which leads Washington and ranks tied for seventh in the NHL. With 52 points in 63 games, Wilson is on pace for 66 points, which would mark a new career high (2021-22: 24g-28a–52p in 78 GP). In addition, Wilson leads Washington and ranks tied for 15th in the NHL in hits (186). Wilson is one of two players in the NHL with 25-plus goals and 150-plus hits (also Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk).