Route One Apparel and Washington Capitals Collaborate on New Line of Official Team Merchandise

Baltimore, Md. (February 6, 2024) – Route One Apparel, the area’s original online source for trendy Maryland pride apparel and accessories, has partnered with the Washington Capitals to design a new line of official team merchandise.

The Washington Capitals Collection by Route One Apparel includes an array of t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, caps, and beanies. Select products are now available for purchase exclusively at the Washington Capitals official team stores at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and Medstar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

Founded in 2010 by Ali von Paris, Route One Apparel is known for creating one-of-a-kind designs and high-demand products for popular brands in and around Maryland and across the country, including Old Bay, National Bohemian, Utz, Domino Sugar, Morton Salt, and more. This marks the first time Route One Apparel has created official merchandise for a National Hockey League (NHL) team.

“The Washington Capitals are celebrating their 50th anniversary in the NHL next season, and throughout their history have gained a huge, passionate following across DC, Maryland, Virginia, and beyond,” says Ali von Paris, founder and CEO, Route One Apparel. “As a small local company, we were extremely honored to be invited to collaborate on this new collection, and we are so excited to see Caps fans’ reactions to these designs.”

“The Capitals are thrilled to partner with Route One Apparel to launch a unique Caps collection,” said Capitals senior vice president of marketing Amanda Tischler. “The line features several trendy designs, and we're excited for our fans to not only represent the Capitals, but also to display their Caps pride while supporting a Maryland-based brand."