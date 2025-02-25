NHL Announces Broadcast and Start Time Changes for Capitals Games

The National Hockey League announced today the following changes to the Washington Capitals National TV broadcast schedule, which includes two start time changes:

March 27

Washington at Minnesota will also air on ESPN+ and HULU alongside Monumental Sports Network’s originally scheduled broadcast. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT, after being originally scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT.

April 12

Washington at Columbus will air exclusively on ABC at 12:30 p.m. ET, after being originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Monumental Sports Network.

April 17

Washington at Pittsburgh will also air on Monumental Sports Network alongside ESPN’s originally scheduled broadcast at 7 p.m. ET.