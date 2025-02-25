NHL Announces Broadcast and Start Time Changes for Capitals Games

Two of Washington’s remaining games will now be available nationally; Capitals regular season finale on April 17 will air on Monumental Sports Network and ESPN

GettyImages-2187611418
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

The National Hockey League announced today the following changes to the Washington Capitals National TV broadcast schedule, which includes two start time changes:

March 27

Washington at Minnesota will also air on ESPN+ and HULU alongside Monumental Sports Network’s originally scheduled broadcast. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT, after being originally scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT.

April 12

Washington at Columbus will air exclusively on ABC at 12:30 p.m. ET, after being originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Monumental Sports Network.

April 17

Washington at Pittsburgh will also air on Monumental Sports Network alongside ESPN’s originally scheduled broadcast at 7 p.m. ET.

