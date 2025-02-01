Logan Thompson Named NHL's Second Star of the Month

ARLINGTON, Va. – Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson has been named the NHL’s Second Star for the month of January, the NHL announced today.

Thompson, 27, posted an 8-0-1 record in eight starts and nine appearances during the month with a 1.48 goals-against average, a .947 save percentage and two shutouts. Thompson led the NHL in goals-against average and save percentage in January and ranked tied for second in wins among goaltenders with at least six starts. Thompson, who was named the NHL’s First Star for the week ending Jan. 19, recorded back-to-back shutouts on Jan. 14 vs. Anaheim and Jan. 16 at Ottawa as part of a career-long 198:22 shutout streak from Jan. 11-18. The 6’4”, 207-pound goaltendersigned a six-year, $35.1 million contract extension with the Capitals on Jan. 27 and closed out his month with a 32-save performance in his hometown of Calgary in Washington’s 3-1 win over the Flames on Jan. 28.

Thompson enters tonight’s game versus the Winnipeg Jets riding a six-game winning streak and a 12-game point streak (11-0-1) dating back to Dec. 22. Thompson has won his last 11 starts and his 12-game point streak is the fifth longest by a goaltender in franchise history. Over his last six starts, Thompson has a record of 6-0-0 with a 0.83 goals-against average, a .969 save percentage and two shutouts. Thompson is the first Capitals goaltender to earn NHL Three Stars of the Month honors since Braden Holtby in February 2017 (Third Star).

In 28 games played this season, Thompson has a record of 23-2-3 with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage with two shutouts. Thompson ranks tied for first in the NHL in save percentage, second in goals-against average and third in wins (min. 15 GP).