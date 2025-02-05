“Legacy on Ice” Benefit at Capital One Arena to Support Victims of the Tragedy at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Washington, D.C. (Wednesday, February 5, 2025) – Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Entertainment Gang, and U.S. Figure Skating today announced they will host a live figure skating tribute to be held at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington D.C. on Sunday, March 2, 2025, to support the families and loved ones affected by the tragic aviation incident at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29, 2025. The event will be co-hosted by 1988 Olympic champion Brian Boitano and will include:

Ilia Malinin – Three-time U.S. champion, two-time ISU Grand Prix Final champion and 2024 world champion

Amber Glenn –Two-time U.S. champion and 2025 ISU Grand Prix Final champion

Madison Chock & Evan Bates – Six-time U.S. ice dance champions, three-time World ice dance champions and 2022 Olympic figure skating team champions

Alysa Liu – Two-time U.S. champion, 2025 U.S silver medalist and 2022 World bronze medalist

Tara Lipinski – U.S. champion, World champion and 1998 Olympic champion

Kristi Yamaguchi – U.S champion, World champion and 1992 Olympic champion

Scott Hamilton – Four-time U.S. champion, four-time World champion and 1984 Olympic champion

Johnny Weir – Three-time U.S. champion and two-time Olympian

… And many more to be announced.

More than a star-studded performance, Legacy on Ice is a powerful tribute to those lost, including members of the U.S. figure skating community. This extraordinary evening will unite the sport’s greatest legends and rising stars in a breathtaking showcase of artistry, athleticism, and remembrance.

From heartfelt solos by today’s champions to once-in-a-lifetime performances featuring multiple generations of skating greats, Legacy on Ice will blend history, emotion, and excellence—ensuring that the legacies of those lost continue to inspire generations to come.

Legacy on Ice will honor the 67 lives lost and raise funds to support victims’ families and the first responders and aviation professionals who worked tirelessly in the aftermath of the tragedy. All proceeds will be collected by the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation and equally distributed to the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund, Greater Washington Community Foundation’s “DCA Together Relief Fund,” and DC Fire & EMS Foundation.

This event is made possible through in-kind contributions. Monumental Sports & Entertainment is donating all services and event costs. For those interested in contributing directly, please visit: www.MonumentalSports.com/LegacyOnIce

“We are fortunate to have a platform to honor the 67 people we lost and remember the extraordinary impact they made during their lives,” said Ted Leonsis, chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “By raising funds to support their families, we hope to provide a small amount of comfort during this terrible time.”

“As we begin to heal from this devastating loss, we look forward to honoring the enduring memories of these athletes, coaches and family members who represented the best of the figure skating community,” said U.S. Figure Skating interim-CEO, Samuel Auxier. “We can think of no better way of celebrating their legacies than through the sport they loved.”

“The victims’ families and our first responders are forever connected by this tragedy,” said Amy C. Mauro, Esq., Executive Director, DC Fire & EMS Foundation. “We are grateful that this tribute honors them together. The DC Fire & EMS Foundation will always be there for our first responders because they are always there for us.”

“Our Greater Washington community is at its strongest when we come together as neighbors helping neighbors,” said Tonia Wellons, President and CEO of the Greater Washington Community Foundation, representing the DCA Together Relief Fund established with the Capital Region Community Foundations. “Our hope is that the DCA Together Relief Fund can in some small way help bring comfort and healing to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy. Through the generosity of our community and partners, we will stand united in remembrance and resilience.”

Event Details

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 3:00pm – 5:00pm ET

Location: Capital One Arena, 601 F Street, NW, Washington, D.C.

Participating groups to honor the families of the fallen and the first responders:

Members of the Men’s, Women’s, Ice Dance and Pairs US National Figure Skating Teams

Figure Skating Legends and Icons

Members of DMV Skating Clubs

Members of the Skating Club of Boston

NHL’s Washington Capitals

NBA’s Washington Wizards

WNBA’s Washington Mystics

NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go

MLB’s Washington Nationals

MLS’ D.C. United

NFL’s Washington Commanders

NWSL’s Washington Spirit

Additional event dynamics will be announced once confirmed.

Tickets

Tickets will go on sale starting Monday, February 10th at 10:00am ET on the Ticketmaster website for Capital One Arena. Ticketmaster, official partner of Capital One Arena, has agreed to waive all ticketing fees for this event. Guests are reminded that purchases made through Ticketmaster or at the venue box office are guaranteed to be authentic. Third-party ticketing agent purchases cannot be verified.

Supporters will also have the ability to make tax deductible donations directly to a joint fund supporting the participating causes through the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. To contribute, please visit: www.MonumentalSports.com/LegacyOnIce.

“Legacy on Ice” Benefit Sponsorships

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, in partnership with the presenting organizers, will assist in securing sponsorships and media partnerships for this historic event benefiting the community.

For more information on sponsorship packages and event programs regarding “Legacy on Ice,” please e-mail [email protected].

Proceeds Beneficiaries

All proceeds will be collected by the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation and equally distributed to the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund, Greater Washington Community Foundation’s “DCA Together Relief Fund,” and DC Fire & EMS Foundation. To contribute, please visit: www.MonumentalSports.com/LegacyOnIce

U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund

U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body for the sport of figure skating in the United States, established the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund to provide support the families in the skating community directly impacted by the tragic plane crash that occurred on January 29, 2025. The organization suffered an unimaginable loss when 28 athletes, coaches, and family members perished aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which tragically collided with a helicopter in Washington, D.C. These individuals were returning home from the National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas, a place where young skaters take their next steps toward their dreams.

U.S. Figure Skating comprises more than 875 member clubs, collegiate clubs and high school teams, and more than 1,000 registered Learn to Skate USA programs representing over 246,000 members. U.S. Figure Skating is charged with the development of the sport on all levels within the United States, including athletes, officials, sanctioning of events and exhibitions, and establishing the rules and guidelines by which the sport is governed.

Greater Washington Community Foundation’s “DCA Together Relief Fund”

For over 50 years, the Greater Washington Community Foundation has ignited the power of philanthropy to respond to critical community needs and build a thriving region where every person prospers. As a trusted philanthropic advisor, The Community Foundation connects caring donors with committed nonprofits and communities where potential often exceeds resources. During times of crisis, The Community Foundation acts as community quarterback and convener, coordinating resources to help navigate challenges from the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon to the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ***DCA Together Relief Fund*** is a crisis response fund that will provide aid to impacted families, first responders, and nonprofit organizations supporting recovery and healing. Working in close coordination with federal and local authorities and the Wichita Foundation, the goal is to provide immediate and long-term assistance, ensuring that those affected receive the care, resources, and support they need during this difficult time.

The fund was established in partnership with ACT for Alexandria, Arlington Community Foundation, Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, and Greater Washington Community Foundation.

DC Fire & EMS Foundation

The mission of the DC Fire & EMS Foundation is to support the DC Fire & Emergency Medical Services Department and its heroic members by supporting their training, wellness and recognition, equipment and facilities, and by educating the community about the Department’s life-saving mission. For more information: https://www.dcfireemsfoundation.org/