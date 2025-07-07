Kick Off the 2025 AdMo Vibe Summer Concert Series with the Capitals at Jubilee Plaza

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 7, 2025) — The Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District (AMPBID) is proud to announce the return of AdMo Vibe, the neighborhood’s free summer concert series celebrating live local music, community creativity, and the unique spirit of Adams Morgan. The 2025 season kicks off on Thursday, July 31 with an extra special launch event in partnership with the Washington Capitals and Jubilee Housing at Jubilee Plaza—home of the new mural by Brandon Hill honoring Capitals’ legend Alexander Ovechkin who became the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer in April.

The initial celebration will feature a DJ set from DJ Franky J, giveaways from the Washington Capitals, a special appearance by Capitals mascot Slapshot, an opportunity to meet and greet with the muralist, Brandon Hill, and a short program from community leaders.

The AdMo Vibe Summer Concert Series brings neighbors together to enjoy local music and energize our public spaces. Following the initial kick-off, each Thursday concert will feature a different D.C.-based artist performing in Kalorama Park on Columbia Road at Belmont Street.

Upcoming 2025 AdMo Vibe Schedule:

● Thursday, August 7 – Emma G

● Thursday, August 14 – The Montaines

● Thursday, August 21 – Justin Trawick & The Common Good

● Rain Date: Thursday, August 28

Concerts run from 6:00- 7:30 PM and are free and open to all ages. Guests are encouraged to bring a takeout dinner to the park from neighborhood restaurants and explore all that Adams Morgan has to offer before and after the concert —from vibrant outdoor dining spaces and global cuisine to colorful boutiques and locally owned shops.

The 2025 AdMo Vibe Summer Concert Series is generously sponsored by Anthony Salinas and Roda Car Repair.