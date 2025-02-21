Congressional Hockey Challenge Set for March 25 at Medstar Capitals Iceplex

Washington, D.C. – The 2025 Congressional Hockey Challenge, the annual charity hockey game between lawmakers, administration officials, and staff versus lobbyists, will be played at the Washington Capitals practice facility, MedStar Capital Iceplex, on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“For 15 years, the Congressional Hockey Challenge has helped bring the game of hockey to countless communities across the country,” said Nick Lewis, co-founder and President of the Congressional Hockey Challenge. “We’re proud to once again lace up the skates to support the NHL Foundation and its grant to help grow the game for women and girls, the Fort DuPont Cannons, our veteran’s charity partners.”

Members of Congress who have expressed interest to play in this year's game include Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Reps. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), George Whitesides (D-Calif.), and Tony Wied (R-Wis.).

“I look forward to playing in the Congressional Hockey Challenge each year, especially with our six-year winning streak on the line,” shared Majority Whip Emmer. “Hockey holds a special place in my heart, and the chance to play the game to raise money for our veteran community and others makes it that much more special. I look forward to hosting the Championship Cup in my office for another year.”

Since 2009, the game has raised over $1 million for charities including the NHL Foundation,Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, USA Hockey Warriors Ice Hockey Program, Capital Warriors Beltway Hockey Program, the Tampa Warriors Hockey Heals event, and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (which helped accelerate the development of the Professional Women’s Hockey League).

“Thanks to the incredible support of the Congressional Hockey Challenge, the NHL Foundation U.S. proudly launched a groundbreaking grant to expand access to hockey for women and girls across America,” said Rob Wooley, Executive Director of the NHL Foundation U.S. “This annual charity game is more than just a celebration of the sport—it’s a powerful opportunity to unite our community and drive meaningful change. By supporting programs that empower young women and girls to step onto the ice, we’re breaking barriers, building confidence, and ensuring that hockey truly is a game where everyone belongs.”

“The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment are thrilled for MedStar Capitals Iceplex to host the Congressional Hockey Challenge as it once again unites lawmakers and lobbyists in the name of charity,” said Amanda Tischer, Washington Capitals Senior Vice President of Marketing. “For 15 years we have proudly supported the event as it brings the community together in support of causes important to the hockey community. We look forward to seeing participants take to the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on March 25, as well as to witnessing the incredible continued impact the annual challenge has on growing the game.”

For tickets, additional information, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.congressionalhockeychallenge.com