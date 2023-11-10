News Feed

Capitals Recall Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hunter Shepard

Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey

Caps Have Friday Night Date with Devils

Caps Can't Close out Cats

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Biscuit Formally Placed as Facility Dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Following Training with Capitals

Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa

Caps Finish Homestand vs. Florida

Hall-elujah! Fitzy Heads to ECHL Hall

Head Over Heels

Capitals Re-assign Alexander Suzdalev to Mora IK (Sweden)

Capitals Launch Inline Hockey League

Ten Layers Down

A Grand Night in DC

Capitals Win 1,000th Home Game in Franchise History

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Continue Homestand vs. Columbus

Caps Come Up Empty vs. Isles

Charlie and Mikkayla Lindgren Launch Lindy’s Lineup

Player Program provides opportunities in adaptive sports for local youth

Washington Capitals player Charlie Lindgren and his wife Mikkayla announced today Lindy’s Lineup, a player program focused on adaptive youth sports.  

The mission of Lindy's Lineup is to provide opportunities for youth involved in adaptive sports as well as for children in special education classrooms. The Lindgrens were inspired to launch Lindy’s Lineup based on Mikkayla's background and current career in pediatric occupational therapy.  

"Mikki and I are thrilled to launch Lindy's Lineup to help kids thrive, whether in the classroom or through adaptive sports," said Lindgren. “We hope this program makes a tangible impact in our community and are excited to connect with kids from across the region.”

Fans who wish to contribute to Lindy’s Lineup and related program are able to donate by clicking here.  

Lindy’s Lineup will host a joint skate with Nic and Paige Dowd’s Dowd’s Crowd and the Washington, D.C., based nonprofit So Kids Soar later this month. So Kids Soar provides free adaptive athletic, recreational and skill-building activities that empower youth with physical and development disabilities.