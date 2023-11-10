Charlie and Mikkayla Lindgren Launch Lindy’s Lineup

Washington Capitals player Charlie Lindgren and his wife Mikkayla announced today Lindy’s Lineup, a player program focused on adaptive youth sports.

The mission of Lindy's Lineup is to provide opportunities for youth involved in adaptive sports as well as for children in special education classrooms. The Lindgrens were inspired to launch Lindy’s Lineup based on Mikkayla's background and current career in pediatric occupational therapy.

"Mikki and I are thrilled to launch Lindy's Lineup to help kids thrive, whether in the classroom or through adaptive sports," said Lindgren. “We hope this program makes a tangible impact in our community and are excited to connect with kids from across the region.”

Fans who wish to contribute to Lindy’s Lineup and related program are able to donate by clicking here.

Lindy’s Lineup will host a joint skate with Nic and Paige Dowd’s Dowd’s Crowd and the Washington, D.C., based nonprofit So Kids Soar later this month. So Kids Soar provides free adaptive athletic, recreational and skill-building activities that empower youth with physical and development disabilities.