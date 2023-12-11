Cassie Turner to Serve as Capitals Guest Coach Dec. 12-13

ARLINGTON, Va. – Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey head coach Cassie Turner will serve as a Capitals guest coach Dec. 12-13 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

“We are excited to continue our efforts in providing opportunities for female college coaches to work with our coaching staff during the season,” said MacLellan. “Cassie is a talented coach, and we think her presence and experience will benefit our coaches, organization, and players.”

Turner is in her ninth season as the Quinnipiac women's ice hockey head coach and 16th with the program overall in 2023-24.

Before being named head coach in 2015-16, Turner served as an assistant and associate coach with Quinnipiac since 2008.

Turner is leading the Bobcats to a current 16-3 record including a 10-0 record at home this season. Last season, the Bobcats finished 30-10 overall ultimately losing in the NCAA Regional Tournament Final to Ohio State.

In her first season as head coach in 2015-16, she enjoyed the best season in Quinnipiac women's ice hockey history, leading the Bobcats to the program's first ECAC Hockey Regular Season and Tournament Championships. Quinnipiac women's ice hockey also hosted the first NCAA Tournament Home Game in school history and won 30 games for the first time in program history. With those 30 wins, Turner set the NCAA Record for wins by a first-year women's ice hockey head coach at any level.

Turner’s coaching and playing tenure included stints within Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Programs. During her playing career, she represented Canada three times on the U-22 National Team from 2001-2003, highlighted by a Gold Medal finish at the 2003 Air Canada Cup.

In 2014-15, she served as the Head Coach of Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team through selection, training, and the World Championship. She also previously represented her home country as an assistant with the U-18 National Team at the 2011 and 2014 IIHF Women’s U-18 World Championships and with the Women’s Development Team in 2013.

As Team Canada’s U18 Head Coach, Turner led the team to the silver medal at the 2015 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Buffalo, New York with current assistant coach Amanda Mazzotta serving as the Goaltending Coach. Turner’s most prestigious international achievement came during her gold medal run in the 2014 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Budapest, helping guide Canada’s U-18 Team to the world title in April 2014.

Turner, who was a defenseman at Brown University and a two-time captain, put together 62 points in 121 NCAA games during her college playing career.

The Campbellford, Ontario native is a current member of the NHL Coaches’ Association’s Female Coaches Development Program, which is committed to supporting the development of women in hockey.

2023-24 marks the second season the Capitals have participated in the NHL Coaches’ Association’s Female Coaches Development Program. In 2022, the Capitals named Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs’ assistant coach Laura Schuler as a guest coach for the 2022 Capitals Development Camp.

Schuler worked closely with the Capitals coaching staff during Development Camp and assisted the organization’s coaching staff in Washington and Hershey periodically during the 2022-23 season.