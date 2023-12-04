Capitals W Magazine Now Available 

Publication available for preorder at washcaps.com/wmagazine and in the Team Stores beginning Dec. 7

23Caps_WMagazine_Promo_Preorder_Web_Story-2568x1444
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

Arlington, VA – W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals, is now available to preorder online at washcaps.com/wmagazine. The publication will also be available for purchase at the Team Store at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex beginning Thursday, Dec. 7. Online orders will begin shipping Friday, Dec. 8.

Available for $20 (plus tax and plus tax and shipping for online orders), the magazine features more than 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2023-24 roster.

In addition, a complimentary issue of W Magazine will be provided to season ticket members and available at the Planholder Hub on the 100-level concourse during Capitals home games.

Highlights include T.J. Oshie on his guide to style, Alex Ovechkin on his son, Sergei, following in his hockey footsteps, John Carlson on coaching his son’s youth baseball team, Aliaksei Protas on his hobby of reading, Martin Fehervary on his summer travels and more.

Along with individual player content, W includes an in-depth feature on Tom Wilson and a profile on Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery, both written by Capitals senior writer Mike Vogel.

The magazine also includes stories on fatherhood, player dogs, hobbies and traveling, in addition to other player-focused content, including never-before-seen family photos.

Player photography was provided by Greg Powers with assistance from Damon Banks. Players were photographed for the publication at Origin in Arlington, Va. Design services were provided by Linda Pouder of Merryall Studio, with editorial operations by Christian Rogers.

