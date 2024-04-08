Capitals to Host Fan Appreciation Week Presented by Bud Light April 8-15

The Capitals will host Fan Appreciation Night on Monday, April 15 during of the Capitals game versus the Boston Bruins.

By Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals will host Fan Appreciation Week presented by Bud Light from Monday, April 8 through Monday, April 15. Fan Appreciation Week is a longstanding Capitals tradition which recognizes fans for their loyalty and support throughout the season. Highlights include:

Fan Appreciation Sweepstakes

The Capitals will be randomly rewarding prizes to Caps fans across the region from April 8-15, ranging from tickets and Capitals swag to autographed items and experiences. For more information on how to win, visit washcaps.com/fanappreciation and follow the Capitals social accounts @Capitals on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

A grand prize winner will receive one space in the Capitals Rock the Red Carpet experience, a team-signed jersey and four tickets to the 2024-25 season Capitals home opener.

Additional prizing includes bobbleheads, autographed sticks, pucks and jerseys, a Slapshot event appearance, membership in the Caps Canines Club, membership in the Caps Kids Club, a Capitals swag bag, game tickets, concert and event tickets, 1 hour of free ice time at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and more.

Team Store Discounts – Capital One Arena

The Team Store at Capital One Arena will offer several discounts in honor of Fan Appreciation Week.

Adidas jerseys will be available for purchase at 40% off through the end of the regular season.

On Saturday, April 13, when the Capitals host the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Team Store will have an Alex Ovechkin 400th Goal bobblehead, pin and puck available for purchase.

On Monday, April 15 when the Capitals host the Boston Bruins, fleece and outwear will be available for 40% off.

Team Store Discounts – MedStar Capitals Iceplex

The Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex will offer the following discounts through April 15: T-shirts starting at $5, sweatshirts starting at $25, women’s jerseys for $25, Fanatics Authentic Pro Headwear for $10, and W Magazine for $10.

In addition, the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex will also have the Alex Ovechkin 400th goal bobblehead beginning April 13. It also has 100th, 200th and 300th goal milestone bobbleheads available for purchase.

Fan Appreciation Practice

The Capitals will host an open practice on Sunday, April 14, at 11 a.m. featuring giveaways, a poster contest, photobooth and chances to win tickets and autographed memorabilia. After practice, fans are invited to join Capitals alumni on the ice for a free public skate from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night

From 5-7 p.m., fans are invited to a District E Fan Appreciation Block Party featuring drink specials, giveaways, prizes and alumni appearances.

The District E Fan Appreciation Block Party is free and open to the public and also features the Washington, D.C., based band Lights Out By 8.

All fans at the game will receive a poster featuring Capitals players John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin, and Tom Wilson. The poster art was designed by DMV native and DC sports fan Matt Corrado.

Throughout the April 15 game, attendees will be selected to participate in a variety of in-game activities, with a chance to win additional Capitals prizes.

Jerseys Off Our Backs

The evening will conclude with the team’s “Jerseys Off Our Backs” ceremony, as each Capitals player will autograph and present his game-worn jersey to pre-selected fans following the conclusion of the game. Monumental Sports Network will air the ceremony, with select players joining Capitals reporter Al Koken for one-on-one interviews following the ceremony.

