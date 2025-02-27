Capitals to Host 50th Anniversary Trophy Showcase March 7-8, Coinciding with “Rock the Red” Era Night presented by Verizon against Detroit

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals are inviting fans to visit a special 50th Anniversary Trophy Showcase featuring 15 NHL Award trophies won in Capitals history on March 7 at the Harry Benson Gallery in Washington, D.C., and on March 8 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The 50th Anniversary Trophy Showcase coincides with the Capitals’ “Rock the Red” 50th Anniversary Night presented by Verizon, taking place Friday, March 7 vs. the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena. Both trophy showcase events are free and open to the general public. A game ticket is required to attend the Capitals vs. Red Wings game.

Alumni in attendance for the Rock the Red Era Night on March 7 representing the era of 2005-2014 include Karl Alzner, Nicklas Backstrom, Mike Green and Brent Johnson.

The collection, featuring the 15 NHL trophies won throughout the Capitals’ 50-year history, will be on display at the Harry Benson Gallery from 3-8 p.m. in conjunction with the team’s ‘Rock the Red Night’ on March 7. The Harry Benson Gallery is located next to Capital One Arena on 7th Street.

On Saturday, March 8, the trophies will be on display at MedStar Capitals Iceplex from 10:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. Fans are invited to a special open practice that will feature face painters, balloon artists, giveaways and more in addition to the trophies. Alzner, Backstrom, Green and Johnson will participate in a Rock the Red autograph session from noon to 12:30 p.m. Practice is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the event concluding at 1 p.m. All Capitals practices are free and open to the general public.

NHL Award trophies won in Capitals history that will be on display March 7-8 include:

• Art Ross Trophy | Most Points: Alex Ovechkin (2007-08)

• Bill Masterton Trophy | Perseverance and Dedication to Hockey: Jose Theodore (2009-10)

• Calder Memorial Trophy | Rookie of the Year: Alex Ovechkin (2005-06)

• Conn Smythe Trophy | Playoff Most Valuable Player: Alex Ovechkin (2017-18)

• Frank Selke Trophy | Best Defensive Forward: Doug Jarvis (1983-84)

• Hart Memorial Trophy | NHL Most Valuable Player: Alex Ovechkin (2012-13, 2008-09, 2007-08)

• Jack Adams Trophy | Coach of the Year: Barry Trotz (2015-16), Bruce Boudreau (2007-08) and Bryan Murray (1983-84)

• James Norris Trophy | Best Defenseman: Rod Langway (1982-83, 1983-84)

• King Clancy Memorial Trophy | Leadership and Humanitarian Contribution: Olie Kolzig (2005-06)

• Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy | Most Goals: Alex Ovechkin (2019-20, 2018-19, 2017-18, 2015-16, 2014-15, 2013-14, 2012-13, 2008-09, 2007-08)

• Presidents Trophy | Team with Best Regular-Season Record: Washington Capitals (2017, 2016, 2010)

• Prince of Wales Trophy | Eastern Conference Playoff Champions: Washington Capitals (1997-98, 2017-18)

• Ted Lindsay Award | NHLPA Most Valuable Player: Alex Ovechkin (2009-10, 2008-09, 2007-08)

• Georges Vezina Trophy | Best Goaltender: Braden Holtby (2015-16), Olie Kolzig (1999-2000) and Jim Carey (1995-96)

• William Jennings Trophy: Braden Holtby/Philipp Grubauer (2016-17) and Al Jensen/Pat Riggin (1983-84)

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is the only player in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe, a Calder, an Art Ross, a Hart, a Ted Lindsay and a Maurice Richard Trophy.

During five Era Nights throughout the season, the Capitals are celebrating the five eras of Capitals Hockey. Each night will feature a ceremonial puck drop, a specialty 50th anniversary giveaway, in-game content and features, an in-game environment based on the era’s colors and theme and additional nods to the specific period of Capitals hockey history.

Highlights of the March 7 “Rock the Red” Era Night include:

Duo Bobblehead Giveaway: All fans in attendance during the Capitals’ fourth era night on March 7 will receive a duo bobblehead featuring Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin.

Life-Size Bobbleheads: Fans are also encouraged to stop by section 105 on the main concourse to take photos with life-size bobbleheads of Backstrom and Ovechkin, in addition to the previously revealed life-size bobbleheads of alumni Mike Gartner and Rod Langway, and Peter Bondra and Olie Kolzig.

Retail: Fans are encouraged to visit the Team Store at Capital One Arena for Rock the Red merchandise, including a puck as well as a well as a Rock the Red short-sleeve T-shirt, long sleeve T-shirt and a hoodie.

Pregame Chalk Talk: The alumni will also participate in a pregame chalk talk with pre-registered season-ticket members on March. 7.

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) will offer a variety of programming related to the Capitals 50th anniversary throughout the 2024-25 season, including a special one-hour pregame show before each of the remaining Era Night games and ancillary coverage centered around the five eras of Capitals Hockey.

The complete Capitals 50th Anniversary Era Night schedule includes:

• November 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Pioneers” (1974-1982)

• December 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “Coming of Age” (1982-97)

• February 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Dot Com Caps” (1997-2005)

• March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Rock the Red Era” (2005-14)

• April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era” (2014-Present)

Era Night Giveaways include:

• November 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Replica Jersey

• December 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Mike Gartner & Rod Langway Duo Bobblehead

• February 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – Peter Bondra & Olie Kolzig Duo Bobblehead

• March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Alex Ovechkin & Nicklas Backstrom Duo Bobblehead

• April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50th Anniversary Photo Book

The Trophies are visiting the D.C. region in conjunction with The Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF). HHOF was established in 1943 to honour and memorialize individuals who have brought special distinction to the game of hockey and those who made outstanding contributions to the development and advancement of hockey anywhere in the world, and to collect, research, preserve, exhibit and promote objects, images and other historical materials connected with the game at all levels. As a not-for-profit corporation and registered charity, HHOF owns and operates a museum and place of entertainment offering state-of-the-art exhibits, theatrical presentations and educational programming from its premises at Brookfield Place, Toronto, and a multi-purpose archive, resource centre and research facility located at 400 Kipling Avenue, Toronto.