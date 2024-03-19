Capitals to Honor T.J. Oshie for 1,000th NHL Game in Pregame Ceremony Sunday, March 24

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today the organization will honor forward T.J. Oshie for reaching the 1,000 career NHL games milestone on Sunday, March 24, when the Capitals host the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Area at 12:30 p.m. Oshie appeared in his 1,000th NHL game on March 16 against the Vancouver Canucks. During the ceremony, Oshie will receive a special gift from the National Hockey League, the organization, and his teammates.

Capitals players will wear #77 jerseys during warmups, which will be signed and auctioned off in a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation TJ1K Jersey Auction to benefit the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, whose mission is to rapidly accelerate the development of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease.

The fundraiser will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 24 at WashCaps.com/TJ1K and close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3. All jerseys will have "Buy Now" pricing, where bidders will be able to purchase the jerseys at set prices.

All fans in attendance will receive a T.J. Oshie rally towel in commemoration of the milestone, designed by 500 LEVEL. Fans are also encouraged to use the #TJ1K hashtag on social media.

A special ticket offer includes 4 tickets for $177 in honor of Oshie. Click here to purchase the special ticket offer.

Oshie played in his 1,000th career game on March 16 against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Oshie became the 390th skater in NHL history, the 41st active skater and the 62nd U.S.-born skater to reach the 1,000-game milestone. Oshie is the 12th player to reach the 1,000-game mark in a Capitals sweater and the first since Nicklas Backstrom (April 15, 2021). Since joining the Capitals ahead of the 2015-16 season, Oshie (191g) ranks second on Washington in goals, trailing only Alex Ovechkin (368g).

Monumental Sports Network will provide comprehensive coverage and extensive multiplatform content on the new Monumental Sports Network app throughout the historic day, including Oshie mic’d up for the ceremony and the game.