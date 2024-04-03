Capitals to Honor John Carlson for 1,000th NHL Game in Pregame Ceremony Sunday, April 7  

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today the organization will honor defenseman John Carlson for reaching the 1,000 career NHL games milestone on Sunday, April 7, when the Capitals host the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena at 6 p.m. Carlson appeared in his 1,000th NHL game on March 30 versus the Boston Bruins. During the ceremony, Carlson will receive a special gift from the National Hockey League, the organization, and his teammates.

Capitals players will wear #74 jerseys during warmups, which will be signed and auctioned off in a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Carly1K Jersey Auction to benefit Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD). PPMD’s mission is to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is the most common type of muscular dystrophy in children. It is a progressive disorder that causes muscles to become weaker over time.

The fundraiser will open at noon on Sunday, April 7 at WashCaps.com/Carly1K and close at noon on April 16. All jerseys will have "Buy Now" pricing, where bidders will be able to purchase the jerseys at set prices.

All fans in attendance will receive a John Carlson T-shirt in commemoration of the milestone, designed by 500 LEVEL. Fans are also encouraged to use the #Carly1k hashtag on social media.

A special ticket offer includes 4 tickets for $174 in honor of Carlson. Click here to purchase the special ticket offer.

Carlson became the first defenseman and third player in franchise history to play 1,000 games with the Capitals, joining teammates Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. In addition, Carlson became the 392nd skater in NHL history, the 128th defenseman and the 43rd active skater to play 1,000 games. Carlson is the Capitals’ franchise leader in games played, assists (520), points (669), game-winning goals (30) and power-play points (249) among defensemen. In addition, Carlson is one goal shy of 150 career goals and becoming the Capitals’ all-time leader in goals among defensemen (Kevin Hatcher: 149g).

Monumental Sports Network will provide comprehensive coverage and extensive multiplatform content on the new Monumental Sports Network app throughout the historic day, including Carlson mic’d up for the ceremony and the game.