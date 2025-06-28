Capitals Sign Justin Sourdif 

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Justin Sourdif to a two-year, $1.65 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Sourdif’s contract will carry an average annual value of $825,000.

Sourdif, 23, recorded 34 points (16g, 18a) in 43 games with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25. The 5’11”, 181-pound forward ranked fifth on Charlotte in goals and sixth in points despite appearing in just 43 games. Sourdif’s 0.79 points-per-game rate was the second highest on the team among skaters with at least 20 games played. The Richmond, British Columbia native also ranked tied for second on the Checkers in game-winning goals (4) and tied for third in power-play assists (8) and penalty minutes (58). During Charlotte’s run to the Calder Cup Finals, Sourdif ranked third on the team in scoring with 10 points (4g, 10a) in 18 postseason contests and tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (2). Four of Sourdif’s 10 points came in the Calder Cup Finals, which Charlotte lost in six games to the Abbotsford Canucks.

Sourdif, who was originally drafted by Florida in the third round (87th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, scored his first career NHL goal in his lone appearance with the Panthers in 2024-25 on Feb. 25 at Nashville.

During the 2023-24 season, Sourdif recorded an AHL career-high 38 points (12g, 26a) in 58 games with Charlotte. Sourdif’s 38 points ranked fourth on the Checkers, while his 26 assists ranked third. Sourdif also played three games with the Panthers in 2023-24 and made his NHL debut on Oct. 16, 2023 at New Jersey.

In 149 career AHL games with Charlotte, Sourdif has recorded 96 points (35g, 61a). Sourdif has registered one point (1g, 0a) and a +1 plus-minus rating in four career NHL games with Florida.

Sourdif played five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Vancouver Giants and Edmonton Oil Kings, amassing 205 points (86g, 119a) in 199 games.

Internationally, Sourdif earned a silver medal with Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, registering five points (1g, 4a) in five games.

The Capitals acquired Sourdif from the Florida Panthers on June 26.