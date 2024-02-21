Capitals Recall Pierrick Dubé

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Pierrick Dubé from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Dubé, 23, has recorded 34 points (24g, 10a) in 50 games with Hershey this season. Dubé’s 24 goals lead the Bears and rank tied for the second most in the AHL. In addition, the Lyon, France native ranks tied for first on Hershey in game-winning goals (6) and fifth in points.

Dubé, who signed a two-year, two-way entry level contract with the Capitals on July 2, 2023, recorded 32 points (16g, 16a) in 44 games with the Laval Rocket of the AHL last season. The 5’9”, 185-pound forwardranked first among Laval rookies in points-per-game (0.73) and plus/minus (+10). Dubé also appeared in nine games with the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL in 2022-23, recording 14 points (9g, 5a). In 94 career AHL games with Hershey and Laval, Dubé has registered 66 points (40g, 26a).

Prior to making his professional debut in 2021-22, Dubé recorded 149 points (75g, 74a) in 219 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Quebec Remparts, Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Shawinigan Cataractes, including a career-high 45 points (19g, 26a) in 56 games with Quebec in 2019-20. Before being teammates with Capitals prospect Hendrix Lapierre in Hershey, Dubé played with Washington’s 2020 first-round pick with Chicoutimi during the 2020-21 season.