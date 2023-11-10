Capitals Recall Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hunter Shepard

The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel and goaltender Hunter Shepard from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated forward Nic Dowd from Injured Reserve (IR) and have placed forward Anthony Mantha on IR.

Aube-Kubel, 27, has recorded three points (1g, 2a) in 11 games with Hershey this season. Aube-Kubel, who was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 5, 2022, registered 12 points (4g, 8a) in 53 games with Toronto and the Capitals last season. The 6'0", 213-pound forward ranked second on Washington in shot attempt percentage at five-on-five (53.5) and hits per 60 minutes (10.52).

Aube-Kubel recorded a career-high 23 points (11g, 12a) in 74 games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche during the 2021-22 season. The Slave Lake, Alberta native won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche, appearing in 14 of Colorado's 16 playoff games and posting a +2 plus/minus rating. In addition, Aube-Kubel ranked second on Colorado in hits (123) during the regular season. Aube-Kubel was selected by Philadelphia in the second round (48th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. In 222 career games with Washington, Toronto, Colorado and Philadelphia, Aube-Kubel has recorded 62 points (25g, 37a).

Shepard, 28, made his NHL debut with the Capitals and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey. In five games with Hershey this season, Shepard has posted a record of 4-1-0 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Shepard’s four wins are tied for the sixth most in the AHL.

Shepard appeared in 33 games with Hershey last season, posting a record of 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. The Cohasset, Minnesota native ranked second among AHL goaltenders in goals-against average and tied for sixth in save percentage. Shepard, who started all 20 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Bears en route to the franchise’s league-record 12th championship, posted a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts. The 6'0", 219-pound goaltender was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 50 career AHL games with Hershey, Shepard has a record of 32-12-5 with a 2.10 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and three shutouts.