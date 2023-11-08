Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Mike Sgarbossa from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed forward Nicklas Backstrom on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).

Sgarbossa, 31, leads Hershey in scoring with 12 points (3g, 9a) in 11 games this season and ranks tied for first on the team in game-winning goals (2).

The 6’0”, 185-pound center recorded 58 points (21g, 37a) in 60 regular-season games with Hershey in 2022-23, his fifth season with the Bears. Last season, Sgarbossa led Hershey in assists, points and power-play assists (16) and ranked tied for first on the team in game-winning goals (5), second in power-play points (18), tied for second in plus/minus (+19) and third in goals. Sgarbossa’s 58 points marked his highest single season point total since 2018-19 (65p in 75 GP), his first season with the Bears, while his 37 assists marked a career high. In 229 games with Hershey, Sgarbossa has recorded 206 points (82g, 124a).

The Campbellville, Ontario native has appeared in 17 games with the Capitals since the 2019-20 season, recording six points (2g, 4a). In 65 career NHL games with the Capitals, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche, Sgarbossa has recorded 16 points (4g, 12a). Sgarbossa has recorded 405 points (154g, 251a) in 541 career AHL games with the Bears, Manitoba Moose, San Diego Gulls, Springfield Thunderbirds, Lake Erie Monsters and Norfolk Admirals.