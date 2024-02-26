Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Miroshnichenko, the Capitals’ first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut on Dec. 20 vs. the New York Islanders. Miroshnichenko has appeared in four games with Washington this season, most recently on Dec. 27 at the New York Rangers.

The 6’0”, 192-pound forward has recorded 25 points (9g, 16a) in 47 games in his first season with Hershey.Miroshnichenko leads Bears rookies in goals, assists and points and ranks fifth among all Hershey skaters inassists. In addition, Miroshnichenko’s +15 plus/minus rating ranks tied for third on the AHL-leading Bears.

The Ussuriysk, Russia native recorded four points (3g, 1a) in 23 games with Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last season. Miroshnichenko also recorded three assists in four games with Omskie Krylia of the Supreme Hockey League (Russia-2) and 14 points (10g, 4a) in 12 games with Omskie Yastreby ofthe Junior Hockey League (Russia-Jr.) in 2022-23. Miroshnichenko tallied seven points (2g, 5a) in 16 playoffs games with Omskie Yastreby, which ranked tied for eighth on the team.

Miroshnichenko spent the 2021-22 season with Omskie Krylia and recorded 16 points (10g, 6a) in 31 games. In addition, Miroshnichenko captained Russia to the gold medal at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he recorded nine points (4g, 5a) in five games. Miroshnichenko's nine points during the tournament ranked tied for fourth among all skaters and his +7 plus/minus rating ranked tied for second. Miroshnichenko also represented Russia at the 2021 4 Nations Tournament, where he recorded two points (1g, 1a) in three games.

Miroshnichenko was ranked third among European left wings and 11th among all European forwards by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.