Capitals Recall Hendrix Lapierre

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Hendrix Lapierre from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed forward Nic Dowd on IR.

Lapierre, 21, has recorded three assists in six games with Hershey this season.

Lapierre appeared in 60 games during his first professional season with Hershey in 2022-23, recording 30 points (15g, 15a). The 6’0”, 188-pound forward ranked second among Hershey rookies in goals, points, power-play points (10) and shots (114). In addition, Lapierre ranked third on the Bears in power-play goals (5). The Gatineau, Quebec native added six points (3g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, including the game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Lapierre, the Capitals’ first-round choice (22nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, appeared in six games with the Capitals in 2021-22. Lapierre made his NHL debut and scored his first career goal vs. the New York Rangers on Oct. 13, 2021, becoming the first Capitals rookie since 2014-15 to make his NHL debut at the age of 19 and the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to score in his debut. In six career games with Washington, Lapierre has scored one goal and posted a +2 plus/minus rating.

Following his six-game stint with the Capitals, Lapierre was assigned to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), where he finished the 2021-22 season with a career-high 51 points (21g, 30a) in 40 games. Lapierre also recorded a career high 15-game point streak from Nov. 28, 2021 through March 1, 2022 (14g, 15a) and added another 11 points (4g, 7a) in eight playoff games.