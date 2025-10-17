Capitals Recall Ethen Frank

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Ethen Frank from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Frank, 27, has scored two goals in two games with Hershey this season.

The 5’11, 195-pound forward appeared in 24 games with the Capitals last season, recording seven points (4g, 3a). Frank, who made his NHL debut on Jan. 10 vs. Montreal, registered a point in each of his first three games (2g, 1a), becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat (Alex Ovechkin: 8 GP in 2005-06; Andre Burakovsky: 4 GP in 2014-15; Milan Novy: 4 GP in 1982-83; Ryan Walter: 4 GP in 1978-79; Jan Bulis: 3 GP in 1997-98). Frank also recorded 28 points (20g, 8a) in 35 games with Hershey in 2024-25 and was selected to the Atlantic Division Roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic for the third straight season.

Frank, a two-time Calder Cup champion with Hershey, recorded 47 points (29g, 18a) in 64 regular-season games with the Bears in 2023-24. The Aurora, Colorado native led Hershey in goals, power-play goals (13) and game-winning-goals (9) and ranked fourth on the team in points. Frank also ranked tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals, tied for fourth in power-play goals and tied for eighth in goals. In 18 playoff games, Frank registered 17 points (10g, 7a) as Hershey captured its second-straight and AHL record 13th Calder Cup championship. Frank finished the Calder Cup Playoffs ranked tied for first among all skaters in goals and power-play goals (4) and third in points.

In 2022-23, his first full professional season, Frank recorded 49 points (30g, 19a) in 57 games with Hershey. Frank led the Bears in goals, power-play goals (9) and shots (186) and ranked third on the team in points. Frank’s 30 goals led AHL rookies, while his 49 points ranked tied for fourth among first-year players and he became the fifth player in Hershey franchise history to be named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. Frank added six points (2g, 4a) in 16 playoff games, helping the Bears win the Calder Cup.

In 163 career AHL games with Hershey, Frank has recorded 127 points (82g, 45a).

Frank was originally signed by Hershey to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 seasonfollowing the completion of his collegiate career at Western Michigan University. On March 2, 2023, Frank signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals for the 2023-24 season.

Frank served as assistant captain for Western Michigan (NCAA) in 2021-22 and recorded 39 points (26g, 13a) in 38 games. Frank finished the season with the most goals in NCAA Division I and led the Broncos in shots on goal (141), power-play goals (10) and game-winning goals (6). In addition, Frank was selected to the NCHC First All-Star Team and the NCAA (West) Second All-American Team. In five seasons at Western Michigan, Frank registered 118 points (70g, 48a) in 158 career games.