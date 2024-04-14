Capitals Recall Dylan McIlrath

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

McIlrath, Hershey’s captain, has recorded nine points (3g, 6a) in 58 games with the Bears this season and leads the team in penalty minutes (100). The 31-year-old has also appeared in one game with Washington this season, registering five penalty minutes on Nov. 14 vs. Vegas.

The 6’5”, 240-pound defenseman recorded a career-high 13 assists and a team-leading 102 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games with Hershey last season. McIlrath added two points (1g, 1a) and 44 penalty minutes in 20 playoff games during the Bears’ run to the Calder Cup championship. In addition, McIlrath registered one assist and seven penalty minutes in six games with the Capitals in 2022-23.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has appeared in 73 career NHL games with the Capitals, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, recording six points (3g, 3a) and 133 penalty minutes. In 618 career AHL games, McIlrath has registered 122 points (30g, 92a).