Capitals Recall Dylan McIlrath

Right-shot defenseman has recorded nine points in 58 games with Hershey this season

mcilrath recall
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

McIlrath, Hershey’s captain, has recorded nine points (3g, 6a) in 58 games with the Bears this season and leads the team in penalty minutes (100). The 31-year-old has also appeared in one game with Washington this season, registering five penalty minutes on Nov. 14 vs. Vegas.

The 6’5”, 240-pound defenseman recorded a career-high 13 assists and a team-leading 102 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games with Hershey last season. McIlrath added two points (1g, 1a) and 44 penalty minutes in 20 playoff games during the Bears’ run to the Calder Cup championship. In addition, McIlrath registered one assist and seven penalty minutes in six games with the Capitals in 2022-23.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has appeared in 73 career NHL games with the Capitals, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, recording six points (3g, 3a) and 133 penalty minutes. In 618 career AHL games, McIlrath has registered 122 points (30g, 92a).

News Feed

Caps Lose Jensen, Beat Bolts, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Clash with Bolts

Caps Fall to Sabres, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Visit Sabres

Lindgren Leads Caps to Crucial 2-1 Win

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Start Critical Trip in Detroit

Capitals Recall Lucas Johansen

Capitals to Host Fan Appreciation Week Presented by Bud Light April 8-15

Caps Drop Sixth Straight, Falling to Sens in OT

Consistency and Excellence – The Calling Cards of John Carlson

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Celebrate Carlson, Host Sens on Sunday

Capitals Loan Matthew Phillips and Hunter Shepard to Hershey

Caps Drop Heartbreaker in Carolina, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate