Capitals Re-sign Nic Dowd

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Nic Dowd to a two-year, $6 million contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Dowd’s contract will carry an average annual value of $3 million.

"Nic has been an integral member of our team, both on the ice and in our leadership group, and we are excited to extend his contract for an additional two years," said Patrick. "During his time in Washington, Nic has proven to be a consistent and reliable two-way player who can be trusted in all situations. This signing solidifies our depth at the critical center position as we move forward. Off the ice, Nic has been a consummate professional and has made significant contributions to our community through his charitable efforts."

Dowd, 34, has recorded a career-high 27 points (14g, 13a) in 81 games this season. Dowd’s 14 goals and 81games played are also single-season career highs. The 2024-25 season has been Dowd’s most productive offensive campaign, despite him having the lowest five-on-five offensive zone start percentage (11.8%) in the NHL among forwards with at least 20 games played. Dowd ranks first among Capitals forwards and fourth among NHL forwards in shorthanded ice time per game (2:35) and third among Washington centers in ice time per game (15:10), behind only Dylan Strome (17:26) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (17:20). Dowd’s 2:35 of shorthanded ice time per game is the highest average of his career, while his 15:10 of ice time marks his second highest single-season average (2023-24: 15:12). The 6’2”, 190-pound center also ranks second on Washington in face-off wins (589) and tied for second in shorthanded goals (2).

Dowd was the recipient of the organization’s second-annual Caps Care Community Award in honor of his efforts in the community during the 2024-25 season. Dowd was heavily involved in the community during the 2024-25 season, including through his participation in his own player program, Dowd’s Crowd. In 2018, Dowd and his wife, Paige, created Dowd’s Crowd to provide children with sensory needs with the ability to attend and enjoy a Capitals game. Tickets to the game and a Dowd’s Crowd-branded sensory kit filled with items to accommodate sensory needs are provided to recipients who are selected through local organizations and schools. They also receive a tour of the sensory room at Capital One Arena and meet Dowd postgame.

Dowd, who signed with the Capitals as a free agent on July 1, 2018, is in his seventh season with Washington. Since making his Capitals debut on Oct. 3, 2018, the Huntsville, Alabama native ranks first on the team in face-off wins (2,972), second in plus-minus (+47) and shorthanded points (8), third in games played (450), seventh in goals (75) and ninth in points (150).

Dowd was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round (198th overall) of the 2009 NHL draft. In 581 career games with Washington, Vancouver and Los Angeles, Dowd has registered 176 points (84g, 92a).