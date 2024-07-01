Capitals Re-sign Mitchell Gibson, Chase Priskie and Ethen Frank

The Washington Capitals have re-signed goaltender Mitchell Gibson to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$100,000), defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract (775,000/$400,000) and forward Ethen Frank to a two-year, $1.55 million contract, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The first year of Frank’s contract will be a two-way contract ($775,000/$250,000), while the second year will be a one-way contract ($775,000).

Frank, 26, recorded 47 points (29g, 18a) in 64 regular-season games with the Hershey Bears (AHL) in 2023-24. The 5’11”, 188-pound forward led Hershey in goals, power-play goals (13) and game-winning-goals (9) and ranked fourth on the team in points. Frank finished the regular season ranked tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals, tied for fourth in power-play goals and tied for eighth in goals. In addition, Frank was named to his second consecutive AHL All-Star Classic after recording 28 points (14g, 14a) in the Bears’ first 36 games of the season. The Papillion, Nebraska native added 17 points (10g, 7a) in 18 postseason contests as Hershey repeated as Calder Cup champions. Frank’s 10 goals and four power-play goals during the playoffs ranked tied for first in the AHL, while his 17 points ranked third. In 136 career AHL games with Hershey, Frank has recorded 97 points (60g, 37a).

Gibson, 24, posted a record of 22-14-3 with a 2.56 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) in 2023-24. Gibson’s 2.56 goals-against average ranked third among ECHL goaltenders with 40 or more games played. The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native also appeared in two games with Hershey, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. The 6’2”, 204-pound goaltender made his AHL debut on Oct. 22, 2023 at Bridgeport, stopping 21 of 23 shots faced. Gibson was drafted by Washington in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Priskie, 28, registered 34 points (8g, 26a) in 69 games with Hershey this past season. Priskie led Bears defensemen and established AHL single-season career highs in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (4), game-winning goals (3) and games played in his first season with Hershey in 2023-24. During the Calder Cup Playoffs, Priskie led AHL defensemen in assists (12) and ranked tied for first among blueliners in points with 14 in 20 games played. Originally drafted by the Capitals in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Priskie has recorded 129 points (38g, 91a) in 253 career AHL games with Hershey, the Rochester Americans, San Diego Gulls, Charlotte Checkers, Syracuse Crunch, Charlotte Checkers and Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the 5’11”, 197-pound defenseman appeared in four games with the Florida Panthers during the 2021-22 season.