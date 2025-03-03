Capitals Re-sign Charlie Lindgren

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a three-year, $9 million contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Lindgren’s contract will carry an average annual value of $3 million.

"Since joining our organization in 2022, Charlie has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and reliability in net with his athleticism and drive," said Patrick. "With both goalies under contract for the next three seasons, we expect this tandem to provide our club stability at a crucial position and push one another to compete and play at a high level.”

Lindgren, 31, has a record of 13-10-3 with a 2.70 goals-against average, an .898 save percentage and one shutout in 27 games with Washington this season. Among goaltenders with fewer than 30 starts this season, Lindgren ranks tied for third in wins.

The 6’1”, 190-pound goaltender went 25-16-7 with a 2.67 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and six shutouts in 50 games with the Capitals in 2023-24. The Lakeville, Minnesota native set single-season career highs in games played, starts (48), wins and shutouts. Lindgren’s six shutouts tied for the League lead, and he ranked eighth in save percentage and ninth in goals-against average among goaltenders with 50 or more games played. Lindgren started 19 of Washington’s final 22 regular-season games, posting a record of 12-6-2 with a 2.39 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and three shutouts. Lindgren’s 12 wins from March 7 through the end of the regular season ranked first in the NHL, while his three shutouts were tied for first. Lindgren, who started both games of Washington’s back-to-back set to close out the 2023-24 regular season, recorded a shutout on April 15 versus Boston and stopped 27 of 28 shots faced on April 16 at Philadelphia to help the Capitals clinch a playoff berth. Lindgren made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on April 21 against the New York Rangers and started all four of the Capitals’ postseason contests.

Since joining the Capitals ahead of the 2022-23 season, Lingren has posted a record of 51-37-13 with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and seven shutouts. Lindgren's seven shutouts with Washington are tied for the sixth most in franchise history and he is one win shy of tying Ilya Samsonov (52) for the 10th-most wins in Capitals history.

Lindgren is just one of 32 goaltenders to play 100 or more games over the last three seasons and ranks tied for 15th among that group in shutouts, tied for 16th in save percentage and 17th in goals against average. Among goaltenders with fewer than 105 starts since 2022-23, Lindgren ranks seventh in the NHL in wins.

Lindgren, who signed with the Montreal Canadiens as an undrafted free agent on March 30, 2016, has a record of 66-49-15 with a 2.77 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and nine shutouts in 137 career NHL games with the Capitals, Canadiens and St. Louis Blues.

Lindgren attended St. Cloud State University (NCAA), where he posted a 51-29-3 record with a 2.21 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and eight shutouts in 88 games over three seasons. During the 2015-16 season, Lindgren was selected to the NCHC First All-Star Team, the NCAA (West) First All-American Team and named NCHC Goaltender of the Year.

Internationally, Lindgren has represented the United States at the 2018 and 2024 IIHF World Championships.

Capitals general manager Chris Patrick will be available to the media on Friday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena following the NHL trade deadline.