Capitals Re-sign Aliaksei Protas

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Aliaksei Protas to a five-year, $16.875 million contract extension, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas’ contract will carry an average annual value of $3.375 million. Protas is under contract with Washington through the 2028-29 season.

“Aliaksei is a young and talented player, and we are excited to sign him to a long-term contract,” said MacLellan. “He has taken great strides in his professional career, and we expect him to continue to improve and play a pivotal and impactful role on this team for many years to come.”

Protas, 23, has recorded 18 points (3g, 15a) in 42 games with Washington this season. The 6’6”, 237-pound forward ranks tied for second on the Capitals in even-strength points (17), third in assists and primary assists (8) and sixth in points. Protas, who has already established NHL single-season career highs in assists and points this season, is averaging 13:02 of ice time. Seventeen of Protas’ 18 points have come at five-on-five, which leads the Capitals. Among NHL skaters with at least 40 games played this season, Protas ranks tied for eighth in assists per 60 minutes at five-on-five (2.13).

Protas, Washington’s third-round pick (91st overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, registered 15 points (4g, 11a) in 58 games with the Capitals in 2022-23, establishing career highs in goals, assists, points, games played and shots (83). The Minsk, Belarus native added five points (2g, 3a) in nine regular-season games with the Hershey Bears (AHL) and 13 points (5g, 8a) in 20 playoff games during Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship. During the playoffs, Protas was tied for the team lead in power-play goals (2), tied for second in goals and tied for third in points.

In 133 career games with the Capitals, Protas has recorded 42 points (10g, 32a).