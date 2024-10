The Capitals, City Center DC and ARTECHOUSE have partnered to turn the popular Palmer Alley with an augmented reality experience. Using the ARTECHOUSE’s XR app, fans can explore AR versions of play wearing in jerseys from different eras, roll out a digital red carpet, and capture photos and videos featuring an augmented reality version of the Capitals' 50th-anniversary logo. This marks the first-ever collaboration between ARTECHOUSE and a sports team.